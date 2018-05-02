Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Sep 14th, 2019

Tough time will pass: Gadkari on economic slowdown

Nagpur: Amid the slowdown in the economy, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday exhorted the industries not to lose heart, saying this phase will pass. The Union Minister for Road Transport and MSMEs was speaking at a function to mark 65th foundation day of the Vidarbha Industries Association here.

“I know the industries are going through a tough time now. We want to increase the growth rate. “Recently, I met automobile manufacturers at all India convention of the automobile industry and all of them were little worried…,” Gadkari said.

“I told them, Kabhi Khushi Hoti Hain Kabhi Gam Hota Hain (there are times of joy and times of sorrow), sometimes you succeed, sometimes you fail…life is a cycle. “So in your life too, because of the global economy, demand, and supply, business cycles you face little problems sometimes. Even the (rest of the) world is facing this problem. So don’t get disappointed, this time will pass,” Gadkari said.

“And I certainly feel that in coming days we are going to be the fastest-growing economy,” he said…

Happening Nagpur
Lord Ganesha Gets Grand Send-off across Nagpur, 10-day Mega Festival Comes to a Close
Lord Ganesha Gets Grand Send-off across Nagpur, 10-day Mega Festival Comes to a Close
Street plays at Futala appeal for saving Bharatvan
Street plays at Futala appeal for saving Bharatvan
Nagpur Crime News
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
Tenant stones landlord to death over money dispute in Kalamna
Tenant stones landlord to death over money dispute in Kalamna
Maharashtra News
अखिल माळी समाजाचे महाअधिवेशन सोमवारी
अखिल माळी समाजाचे महाअधिवेशन सोमवारी
पेच जलाशयातील जलसाठा ओव्हरफ्लो
पेच जलाशयातील जलसाठा ओव्हरफ्लो
Hindi News
नंदनवन थाना क्षेत्र में चाकू की नोक पर 2.44 लाख लूटे
नंदनवन थाना क्षेत्र में चाकू की नोक पर 2.44 लाख लूटे
किराएदार युवकों ने की मकान मालिक की हत्या
किराएदार युवकों ने की मकान मालिक की हत्या
Trending News
With new fines in place, traffic offenders yet to pay Rs 3.51 cr dues in Nagpur
With new fines in place, traffic offenders yet to pay Rs 3.51 cr dues in Nagpur
Video : Navegaon Khairi dam in Pench brims up, 10 gates opened
Video : Navegaon Khairi dam in Pench brims up, 10 gates opened
Featured News
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale joins BJP
NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale joins BJP
Trending In Nagpur
Tough time will pass: Gadkari on economic slowdown
Tough time will pass: Gadkari on economic slowdown
नंदनवन थाना क्षेत्र में चाकू की नोक पर 2.44 लाख लूटे
नंदनवन थाना क्षेत्र में चाकू की नोक पर 2.44 लाख लूटे
किराएदार युवकों ने की मकान मालिक की हत्या
किराएदार युवकों ने की मकान मालिक की हत्या
अखिल माळी समाजाचे महाअधिवेशन सोमवारी
अखिल माळी समाजाचे महाअधिवेशन सोमवारी
Notorious goon Anil Manglani detained under MPDA Act, sent to Nashik jail
Notorious goon Anil Manglani detained under MPDA Act, sent to Nashik jail
विधानसभा निवडणूकीसाठी यंत्रणा सज्ज -अश्विन मुदगल
विधानसभा निवडणूकीसाठी यंत्रणा सज्ज -अश्विन मुदगल
जिवनगौरव पुरस्काराचे 1 लक्ष रुपये मुख्यमंत्री सहायता निधीला
जिवनगौरव पुरस्काराचे 1 लक्ष रुपये मुख्यमंत्री सहायता निधीला
सभी के लिए उदार भाषा है हिंदी : डॉ पंकज चांदे
सभी के लिए उदार भाषा है हिंदी : डॉ पंकज चांदे
No water supply for 24 hours in North, East and Central Nagpur
No water supply for 24 hours in North, East and Central Nagpur
हिंदी में रेलवे आरक्षण फार्म भरने वाले यात्रियों का हुआ सम्मान
हिंदी में रेलवे आरक्षण फार्म भरने वाले यात्रियों का हुआ सम्मान
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145