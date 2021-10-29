Tough act: CP shunts Nandanvan Sr PI Sheikh for his dubious role in gangwar

Nagpur: Acting tough, the Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar shunted Senior Police Inspector Mukhtar Sheikh, In-Charge of Nandanvan Police Station, for his dubious role in a case of gang war that took place on October 24. Mukhtar Sheikh has been replaced by Senior Inspector Kishore Nagrale, who was posted in the Control Room, media reports said.

The reports said that the gangwar had taken place between ‘Beats’ gang and ‘Kasai’ gang of Hasanbagh. In the clash, Irfan Khan alias Bhola was injured critically and is battling for life in a private hospital. The ‘Kasai’ gang is allegedly backed by a criminal-turned-property dealer and the elder brother of accused Javed Sheikh who is now cooling his heels in police custody.

According to reports and police sources, the tainted Senior Police Inspector Sheikh had manipulated the FIR to shield some criminals. Nagrale has been posted at Nandanvan Police Station as he had past experience of the jurisdiction. Three persons were injured after two gangs clashed in Sadbhavna Nagar near KDK College. What sparked the clash was that Irfan had snatched a scooter from one Vicky Farkunde and was demanding money to return the vehicle, reports said.

Following the thrashing of Farkunde, now an accused, by Irfan and an accomplice, he called his gang members. Later, around 40 members of the ‘Beats’ gang clashed with the ‘Kasai’ gang. According to police, the ‘Beats’ gang is posing a threat to the people after the kingpin Swapnil Salunkhe was freed from Central Jail. The gang is active in east and south Nagpur. The mastermind’s henchman, Aniket Kale, was booked for extortion by Hudkeshwar police.