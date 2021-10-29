Nagpur traffic cops start 3-days helmet campaign at petrol pumps

Nagpur: The vigilant Nagpur Traffic police have launched a campaign against two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets at petrol pumps. The campaign which will be continued for three days, in which traffic police will take action against two-wheeler riders coming to petrol pumps with-out wearing helmets. Police took action against 1584 two-wheeler riders and recovered Rs 7.82 lakh fine. The action will take place in all zones of traffic police.

Maximum action was taken in Sadar zone. Here action was taken against 248 two-wheeler riders and police recovered 21.24 lakh fine. Similarly action was taken against 237 two-wheeler riders in MIDC, 235 in Indora, 161 in Kamptee, 59 in Sakkardara, 176 in Ajni, 63 in Lakadganj, 21 in Cotton Market, 199 in Sitabuldi and 164 in Sonegaon.