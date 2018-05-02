Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Feb 22nd, 2020

    Touching scene: A father fulfills son’s death wish by playing DJ music at his funeral

    Nagpur: In a heart-wrenching incident, a father fulfilled death wish of his deceased son by arranging DJ music at his funeral.

    The father, Rashtrapal Raut (50), Head Constable, attached to Ganeshpeth Police Station in city, was already a broken, saddened man as his son, Pranay (19), a budding national-level boxing champion, committed suicide at Akola-based Krida Prabodhini, situated near Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, on Friday, February 21. Pranay had won a gold medal at national-level boxing championship held in Delhi in January and was selected for upcoming national-level camp scheduled to be held at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh. Pranay, a resident of Police Line Takli, Nagpur, was living in Akola at Krida Prabodhini since the past three years. On Friday morning, Pranay ended his life by hanging to ceiling fan at his room, leaving his family shell-shocked. The exact reason behind the budding boxing champion taking such an extreme is being investigated.

    According to family members, Pranay had expressed his last wish that DJ music be played during his funeral. Fulfilling his son’s death wish, a heart-broken Rashtrapal arranged DJ music at Pranay’s funeral taken out from his residence at Police Line Takli. The last rites were performed at Mankapur Crematorium amidst poignant scenes on Saturday morning. Talking to Nagpur Today, Rashtrapal Raut said that his son Pranay had expressed his last wish that DJ music be played at his funeral.

