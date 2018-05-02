Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Feb 22nd, 2020

    Security guard stoned to death in Kalamna

    Nagpur: A 63-year-old man was stoned to death by some unidentified criminals on Saturday. The incident occurred under jurisdiction of Kalamna police. Though, the exact reason of the murder could not be ascertained immediately, Kalamna police have registered a case under Sections 302 of the IPC and probing further.

    Some residents alerted Kalamna police after spotting blood strained of Namdev Bawane, a resident of Vinoba Bhave Nagar and was working as a security guard at RJ Steel Company.

    Acting swiftly, on the information cops rushed to the spot and sent body to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for autopsy.

