Tots of Little Jewels bagged medals in Skating Competition

Nagpur: Skaters of Little Jewels, a feeder kindergarten of Jain International School, Nagpur excelled in the Inter- Club Speed Skating Championship at NIT Skating Rink, Daga Layout, Nagpur.

Winner in the Silver category was Myra Kathed. The winners in the Bronze category were Lakshy Raikwar, Prachiti Bawane and Vyom Siriya.

The Management & the Head Mistress, Mrs. Pooja Gandhi congratulated the winners and appreciated the efforts of the Skating Coach, Mr. Vishal Wankhede and the Incharge Teacher Mrs. Divya Pathe and Ms. Shanu Shivhare.

