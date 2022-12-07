Historic day for Nagpur as Maha Metro receives Guinness World Record certificate

MMRCL was formally presented the certification by Guinness Book of World Records for the double-decker viaduct at Wardha Road being the longest in the world

Nagpur: “Maha Metro has done all the works of world class. Longest Double Decker Bridge on Wardha Road entered the Guinness Book of World Records. Today, the certificate is being received and this day is historic not only for Maha Metro but for Nagpur city, state and country,” said Dr. Brajesh Dixit, Managing Director, Maha Metro on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) was formally presented the certification by Guinness Book of World Records for the double-decker viaduct at Wardha Road being the longest in the world. Rishi Nath, Judge and Adjudicator, Guinness World Records, headquartered in London, presented the certificate to Dr Brijesh Dixit in a function held at MMRCL’s headquarters, Metro Bhavan, near Deekshabhoomi in the city.

Maha Metro constructed the double-decker viaduct at Wardha Road while implementing the metro project in the city. It is part of a 3-layer structure with the metro rail at the top, highway fly-over in the middle level and the existing road at the ground level. The length of this double-decker viaduct is 3.14 km and it was already registered as the longest double-decker viaduct in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records.

Implementing the double-decker viaduct project on Wardha Road was a major challenge. It is part of a 3-level structure with metro rail at the top, highway flyover at the middle level and existing road at ground level. The 3.14 km double-decker viaduct is the longest structure in any metro rail system in the world. Maha Metro had applied for the Guinness Book of World Record. The Indian representative followed the same and studied the proposal with its technical team. The team then gave approval for the same and announced Guinness World Record certification to Maha Metro.

It is a moment of pride for the Maha Metro project to be recognised for this prestigious and world-renowned record, said DrDixit on the occasion.

Former Director (Project) Mahesh Kumar also spoke on the occasion.Yatin Rathod, General Manager (Design) conducted the proceedings while Naresh Gurbani, Executive Director (Track) proposed the vote of thanks. Director (Rolling Stock, System &Operations) Sunil Mathur, Director (Strategic Planning) Anil Kokate and other officials were present on the occasion.

