Tortured for dowry, woman sets herself ablaze in Koradi, dies after 3 days of agony

Nagpur: In yet another chilling case of dowry cruelty, a 28-year-old woman from Koradi lost her life after setting herself ablaze, unable to bear the relentless harassment by her husband and in-laws. The incident has once again brought to light the deep-rooted menace of dowry that continues to claim young lives.

The deceased, identified as Payal Akash Shahare (28), a resident of Siddharth Nagar, Ward No. 10, Mahadula, Koradi, was married to Akash Prakash Shahare (30) on May 19, 2019. What began as a traditional union soon turned into a nightmare, with Payal allegedly being subjected to constant physical and mental torture by her husband, father-in-law Prakash Shahare (53), mother-in-law Alka Prakash Shahare (45), and brother-in-law Montu Prakash Shahare (25).

Gold Rate 18 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,09,900 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,02,200 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,26,500/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The family allegedly made repeated demands for money and pushed her into despair through sustained harassment. On September 13, unable to bear the cruelty any longer, Payal doused herself with diesel and set herself on fire inside her house. She was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), but after battling for life for three days, she succumbed to her injuries on September 16.

Her devastated father, Surajlal Kashiram Ambade, a resident of Tumsar in Gondia district, lodged a complaint with Koradi Police. Acting on the complaint, police have registered a case of dowry harassment and abetment of suicide against the husband and his family members.

Police have confirmed that an in-depth investigation is underway and assured that strict action will be taken against all the accused responsible for driving the young woman to death.

This tragic case adds to the growing list of women who continue to fall victim to dowry greed and domestic cruelty, exposing the urgent need for stronger social awareness and stringent enforcement of laws.