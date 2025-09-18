Nagpur private bus operators move HC against extended traffic restrictions

Nagpur: The tussle between private travel operators and the Nagpur traffic police has reached the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court after the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) extended restrictions on private buses until March 12, 2026.

Nagpur, a city of nearly 30 lakh people, witnesses a daily flow of around 20 lakh two-wheelers and 5 lakh four-wheelers, in addition to commercial vehicles. With multiple development projects underway, traffic congestion and accidents have become routine concerns.

To ease the burden, the Traffic Department on August 12 banned private travel buses from parking on roads or picking up and dropping passengers within the Inner Ring Road between 8 am and 10 pm. The order, initially valid till September 12, has now been extended for another 18 months, sparking backlash from travel operators.

Challenging the move, operators approached the High Court seeking relief. On Wednesday, a division bench of Justice Anil Kilor and Justice Rajneesh Vyas allowed them to amend their petition and fixed the next hearing for September 24.

According to the DCP’s order, Wardha Road sees the heaviest concentration of private buses, 642 in total. Other busy routes include Umred Road (308 buses), Jabalpur Road (296), Amravati Road (190), Bhandara Road (92), and Chhindwara Road (78).

The travel operators are being represented in court by Advocates Tushar Mandlekar and Sameer Sonawane.