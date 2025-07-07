Toquo Bar in Nagpur’s Dharampeth raided for loud music

Advertisement



Nagpur: Sitabuldi Police conducted a late-night raid on Toquo Bar and Restaurant located in Dharampeth, Nagpur, after receiving a tip-off about unauthorized loud music being played on the premises. The operation, which took place between 1:15 am and 1:30 am on July 6, revealed that the bar was operating without the required license to use sound equipment.

During the inspection, bar managers Aditya Mukundrao Unhe (28), a resident of Vidnyan Nagar, Manewada Road, and Suyog Siddhant Uke (35), a resident of Suyog Nagar, Ajni, failed to produce any valid permissions.

As the establishment violated prohibitory orders issued by the Additional Police Commissioner, a case was registered under Sections 292 and 223 of the BNS, along with Sections 31(1), 131, and 36 of the Maharashtra Police Act. Police seized unlicensed equipment worth ₹2.95 lakh, including six sound boxes, four mixer machines, and three connectors.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint Commissioner Naveenchandra Reddy, Additional Commissioner (North) Rajendra Dabhade, DCP Zone 2 Nityanand Jha, and ACP Sitabuldi Division Sudhir Nandanwar. The on-ground team included PI Vivekanand Raut, PSI Santosh Kadam, API P.N. Bhavhal, and police constables Mahesh Bawne, Nandkishore Devgade, and Jayanta Nandekar. Further investigation is underway.