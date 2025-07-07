Congress must decide how much more insult it can tolerate from Shiv Sena (UBT): Bawankule

Advertisement



Nagpur: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has once again taken a sharp dig at the Congress, questioning how much more humiliation the party is willing to endure from its ally, Shiv Sena (UBT). Speaking to the media in Nagpur, Bawankule said, “Shiv Sena (UBT) has consistently insulted the Congress. It is now up to the Congress to decide how much more disrespect it wants to face.”

The minister further claimed that the Congress’ defeat in the last elections was primarily due to its alliance with Uddhav Thackeray’s party. “Uddhav Thackeray, with his stubborn approach, secured more seats for his party while sidelining Congress, which eventually weakened them,” Bawankule alleged.

According to him, the Congress was exposed during the two-and-a-half-year rule of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which he described as marked by Uddhav Thackeray’s inefficiency. “During his tenure as Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray barely attended the state assembly and failed to fulfill his responsibilities. This led to growing public anger and anti-incumbency, which ultimately hit the Congress hard,” Bawankule added.

The minister also pointed out that the Congress’ current leadership crisis is a result of its own internal weaknesses. “The Congress party is in a miserable state because its leaders appear helpless and directionless,” he remarked.

Government committed to reaching the poor: Bawankule

Responding to criticism that the government is failing to reach economically weaker sections, Bawankule defended the administration’s efforts. He emphasised that the Modi government’s ‘Housing for All’ scheme is aimed at providing homes to the underprivileged and that the Revenue Department is actively working to ensure that no eligible person is left out of welfare schemes.

‘Targeting migrants is wrong’: Bawankule on MNS actions

Bawankule also condemned the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for its alleged attacks on migrants. “People from other states have been living in Maharashtra for generations. Many non-Marathi individuals born here speak fluent Marathi. It is wrong to target them based on their origin,” he asserted.