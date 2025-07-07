Gadkari to set up premium international school in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant development on the education front, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s family has decided to set up a premium international-standard private school in Nagpur. The school will be developed entirely with private funding, without any government assistance.

For the project, land worth nearly Rs 26 crore, as per the Ready Reckoner rates, has been acquired by purchasing plots from four housing societies, including Tata Tope Society, for around Rs 13 crore.

Speaking to the media, Gadkari revealed that the school is being established in memory of his mother, following a proposal by his daughter-in-law. He further stated that a detailed study of reputed schools across the country, including those in Mumbai, has been carried out to ensure that the institution meets international standards in education.

The school will emphasise value-based education, modern technology integration, and skill development for students.

“Our family has no previous background in the education sector. But this initiative is purely in memory of my mother and at the insistence of my daughter-in-law,” Gadkari explained. “We are not borrowing a single rupee. The entire project will be executed with our own resources,” he added.

The Gadkari family has visited five reputed schools in Mumbai, including those operated by the Oberoi Group, and has also held discussions with the Ambani family to understand best practices for establishing the institution.

‘Don’t depend entirely on government’: Gadkari to industry leaders

Addressing the event, Gadkari also advised entrepreneurs and industry representatives not to overly rely on the government for projects. “Once you approach the government, the bureaucracy takes over. That’s why I always tell organisations and entrepreneurs to take initiative on their own. Avail of government schemes, but don’t depend entirely on them. Once your project is complete, you can seek guidance if required. This is the true formula for success,” he asserted.

Focus on Research in Rural and Tribal Areas

While addressing the Indian Council for Technical Research and Development (ICTRD), Gadkari stressed the need for promoting research related to water, forest, and land in rural and tribal regions, rather than focusing solely on urban startups and industries. He also highlighted the importance of innovation in the agriculture sector.

The ambitious education project is expected to mark a new chapter in Nagpur’s educational landscape. The initiative has been welcomed by the city’s academic and social circles, as it is likely to enhance access to world-class education in the region.