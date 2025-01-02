Top woman Naxal Tarakka among 11 surrender before CM Fadnavis in Gadchiroli

Tarakka carried a Rs 25 lakh bounty on her head and faced around 66 cases in Maharashtra. She surrendered after 38 years of her involvement in the armed guerrilla movement.

Nagpur/Gadchiroli: In a significant development that dealt a major blow to Naxal activities, 11 cadres, including one of the most-wanted Naxal leaders, Vimala Sidam alias Tara alias Tarakka, surrendered before Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Gadchiroli Police Headquarters on Wednesday.

Tarakka, 62, a former head of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, had been actively involved in the armed guerrilla movement for nearly four decades. She carried a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on her head and faced around 66 cases in Maharashtra. Her surrender marks the end of a 38-year-long journey that began in 1986 when she joined the Aheri local organizational squad.

During the surrender ceremony, Tarakka and the other cadres expressed their desire to abandon violence and reintegrate into mainstream society. Chief Minister Fadnavis praised the efforts of the state police and the rehabilitation policies that encourage Naxals to leave the path of violence.

The Gadchiroli Police, known for their sustained operations and outreach in the Naxal-affected regions, hailed the surrender as a major achievement in their ongoing efforts to combat extremism.

The surrender of Tarakka, a prominent figure in the Naxal movement, is expected to weaken the organization’s influence in the Dandakaranya region, bringing hope for peace and development in the affected areas.

The surrendered Naxals — eight women and three men — were collectively carrying a bounty of Rs 1.03 crore on them. Fadnavis visited newly established sensitive AOP Penukonda to celebrate New Year with jawans of newly opened AOP and to boost their morale. A new helicopter hangar for Gadchiroli Police was inaugurated by Fadnavis. He flagged off 19 four-wheelers and 30 two-wheelers received for patrolling. He released Table Calendar-2025 of the Gadchiroli Police.

Fadnavis had declared a reward of Rs 51 lakh for C60 commandos involved in the operation conducted recently. On Wednesday, the Chief Minister distributed kits containing material for anti-Naxal operations to commandos.

Suresh Baisagi Uike alias Chaitu (56), DVCM of Kutul Area Committee; Kalpana Ganpati Torrem alias Bharati (55), DVCM of Kutul Area Committee; Arjun Tanu Hichami alias Sagar (32), DVCM of Rahi LOS Zuri; Vanita Sukalu Dhurve alias Sushila (31), ACM, Bhamragad LOS; Sammi Pandu Mattami alias Bandi (25), ACM, DK Zone Doctor Team; Nisha Bodka Hedo alias Shanti(31), Dy Commander, Perimili LOS; Shruti Ulage Hedo alias Manna (26), Member, Coy No 10;Shashikala Pattiram Dhurve alias Shruti (29), Member of West Sub-Zonal Press Team; Soni Sukku Mattami (23), Member, Rahi LOS; Akash Soma Pungati alias Watte (20), Member, Plattoon No 32 NIB; were the other Naxals who surrendered before the Chief Minister.

Earlier on June 22, 2024, In-charge and Secretary of the Gadchiroli Divisional Committee and DKSZCM Giridhar Tumretti had surrendered before Fadnavis who was then the Deputy Chief Minister. It was a major blow to the Maoist movement in Gadchiroli and the entire Dandakaranya region.

Fadnavis, addressing the surrendered Naxals, urged them to motivate the remaining cadres to toe their line and assured their rehabilitation and seamless integration with society’s mainstream. “The assistance extended by the Central leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah was pivotal to help us successfully tackle the Maoist insurgency. This secured the state’s borders, blurring jurisdictions enabling the forces to operate in each other’s domains, share inputs and strike to decimate red rebels,” Fadnavis said.

Fadanvis lauded the surrender of Tarakka, wife of Naxals’’ politburo and central committee member Bhupathi alias Sonu, stating such hardened cadres returning to mainstream reflected crumbling of once-considered Naxals’ citadel.

Before surrendering, Tarakka, known to be a recruiter and motivator of hundreds of Maoists, headed the crucial medical team of Maoist formations. An expert in different arms and ammunition, was shifted to medical responsibilities given her advancing age.