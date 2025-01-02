Suspected mobile thief beaten to death on Dakshin Exp near Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a young man accused of theft was beaten to death by four passengers aboard the Dakshin Express (12721) near Nagpur Railway Station on Thursday morning. The train, en route from Hyderabad to Delhi, was approaching the station when the attack occurred in the general coach around 9:15 am.

The deceased, identified as Shashank Ramsingh Raj, was accused of stealing a mobile phone by fellow passengers. In a violent escalation, the group allegedly assaulted him, resulting in fatal injuries.

Government Railway Police (GRP) officials investigating the case revealed that 10-12 mobile phones were recovered from the victim’s possession, heightening suspicions of his involvement in theft. The GRP has apprehended the four accused passengers, and the victim’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

This tragic incident is yet another addition to the growing list of violent episodes reported at Nagpur Railway Station. In October 2024, a mentally unstable individual attacked passengers sleeping on Platform 7, killing two people, including a Tamil Nadu resident, and injuring two others.

Authorities are now under pressure to enhance security measures aboard trains and at railway stations to prevent such violent acts and ensure passenger safety.