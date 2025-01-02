Teenage boy among 3 killed in road mishaps in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: Tragedy struck Nagpur as three lives were lost in separate road accidents reported under the jurisdictions of Shanti Nagar, Kapil Nagar, and Beltarodi police stations. Among the deceased was a 16-year-old boy, adding to the city’s growing road fatality concerns.

Drunken driving claims teenage life in Shanti Nagar

A 16-year-old boy, Kartik Vilas Marode, lost his life in a shocking accident caused by a drunken auto-rickshaw driver in the Shanti Nagar area. Kartik, a resident of Shanti Nagar Ghat, was riding pillion on a motorcycle driven by his friend, Pranay Mukesh Dolas (19), a resident of Mudaliyar Square.

The duo was heading to Sunil Hotel in Lakadganj when a speeding auto-rickshaw rammed into their bike near Itwari railway station at 8:45 pm on Tuesday. Both sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the hospital, where Kartik succumbed to his injuries.

Shanti Nagar Police have booked the auto-rickshaw driver under relevant sections of the BNS and Motor Vehicles Act.

Civil contractor killed in Kapil Nagar

In a separate incident, a 42-year-old civil contractor, Sanjay Ghanshyam Parashar, died after a truck collided with his two-wheeler in the Kapil Nagar area. Sanjay was riding pillion on a motorcycle driven by his colleague, mason Rajesh Lanjewar.

The accident occurred around 7:30 pm on Tuesday at the Khasala turning on Kamptee Road. The speeding truck (MH-49/AT-9200) struck their vehicle, causing both to fall and sustain severe injuries. Sanjay was declared dead at the hospital, while Rajesh is recovering from his injuries.

Kapil Nagar Police have registered a case against the truck driver, Liladhar Soniram Puram (31), a resident of Bhandara, and initiated legal action.

Fatal hit-and-run at Chinchbhavan

The third mishap claimed the life of 46-year-old Nimesh Sukhdayal Arya near Chinchbhavan late Tuesday night. Arya, a resident of Appaswamy Apartment in Beltarodi, was travelling on a scooter along the service road when an unidentified vehicle struck him around 11:20 pm.

Severely injured, Arya was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Beltarodi Police have registered a case against the unknown driver and launched an investigation to trace the vehicle.

These incidents highlight the pressing need for stricter enforcement of traffic rules and increased road safety awareness across Nagpur.