    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Oct 22nd, 2020
    Featured | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Top Reasons to shop using No Cost EMI this festive season

    The festive season is back and you need not worry about missing out on the offers as your Bajaj Finserv EMI Card will help you buy your favorite products in easy EMIs. There are various reasons that make the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card your ideal shopping partner. Let’s take a look at a few of these below.

     

    Why Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card should be your go-to option

     

    Pre-approved loan

     

    A credit card is used to borrow money and each card comes with a set limit. The transactions that you make are reflected in your bill. A Bajaj Finserv EMI card, on the other hand, comes with a pre-sanctioned loan amount, that you can then use to fund your purchase. The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card available on Finserv MARKETS, comes with a pre-approved loan of up to Rs 1.5 lakhs. This gives you an instant credit limit which you can use to buy the latest appliance across 84,200 partner stores in more than 1300 cities across India.

     

    Zero loan foreclosure charges

     

    Bajaj Finserv EMI Card comes with zero foreclosure charges. The amount that you spend on your purchase, can be repaid in easy installments or EMIs. You can also be reassured that you repayment charges are absolutely interest-free on your EMI cards. Whereas for the exact same amount, you’ll end up paying significantly higher interest on your credit card. Not only this, your credit card balance and payment history will affect your credit score in the future.

     

    Instant approval

     

    You don’t need to go through the arduous process of waiting for days now to get your application approved as Bajaj Finserv EMI Network card comes with instant approval. Unlike most banks which thoroughly check your financial history and analyse your credit score before offering you a card, an EMI card comes by just filling in your basic personal details. All you need to do is pay a nominal joining fee and get started with your shopping.

     

    Attractive offers

     

    The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is your ideal partner to a world of benefits that you can only dream of earlier. Avail amazing product offers and discounts, both online as well as offline with their partners pan India. Not only this, if you download the Bajaj wallet app, you can keep a close tab on all this information on the go. Interesting isn’t it?

     

    Apply for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card online on Finserv MARKETS is extremely simple. Just log on the payments page on their website. Fill in your basic details along with your name, date of birth, PAN, address etc and wait for your profile to be assessed. Once verified, your credit limit will appear on the screen. Pay the card fee online to activate your card and get started on your shopping spree. Purchasing within your means has never been so convenient. Say yes to EMI cards today and enjoy the plethora of benefits they have to offer.

    Finserv Markets, from the house of Bajaj Finserv, is an exclusive online supermarket for all your personal and financial needs.  We understand that every individual is different and thus when you plan to achieve your life goals or shop for the gadget of your dreams, we believe in helping you Make it Happen in a few simple clicks. Simple and fast loan application processes, seamless, hassle-free claim-settlements, no cost EMIs, 4 hours product delivery and numerous other benefits. Loans, Insurance, Investment and an exclusive EMI store, all under one roof – anytime, anywhere!



    Trending In Nagpur
    Circular for opening a police account in HDFC Bank Anil Galgali’s objection
    Circular for opening a police account in HDFC Bank Anil Galgali’s objection
    Goon stoned to death in Kapil Nagar
    Goon stoned to death in Kapil Nagar
    Blaming Govt for curbs, Sancheti family decides to desert Kingsway Hospital
    Blaming Govt for curbs, Sancheti family decides to desert Kingsway Hospital
    With sanitized pandals, mandatory masks Nagpurians celebrate Navratri amid pandemic
    With sanitized pandals, mandatory masks Nagpurians celebrate Navratri amid pandemic
    Historic Ravan Dahan to be low-key event this year
    Historic Ravan Dahan to be low-key event this year
    Director of city-based NAFS booked by Pimpri cops on molestation charge
    Director of city-based NAFS booked by Pimpri cops on molestation charge
    Road rage: Four bike-borne goons try to kill youth in Kapil Nagar
    Road rage: Four bike-borne goons try to kill youth in Kapil Nagar
    In Nagpur, High-beam horror for motorists
    In Nagpur, High-beam horror for motorists
    Cops raid Ganga Jamuna, rescue 14 girls brought from various states
    Cops raid Ganga Jamuna, rescue 14 girls brought from various states
    Nagpur reports 429 fresh Covid-19 cases, 21 deaths
    Nagpur reports 429 fresh Covid-19 cases, 21 deaths
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145