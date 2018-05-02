Top Reasons to shop using No Cost EMI this festive season

The festive season is back and you need not worry about missing out on the offers as your Bajaj Finserv EMI Card will help you buy your favorite products in easy EMIs. There are various reasons that make the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card your ideal shopping partner. Let’s take a look at a few of these below.

Why Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card should be your go-to option

Pre-approved loan

A credit card is used to borrow money and each card comes with a set limit. The transactions that you make are reflected in your bill. A Bajaj Finserv EMI card, on the other hand, comes with a pre-sanctioned loan amount, that you can then use to fund your purchase. The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card available on Finserv MARKETS, comes with a pre-approved loan of up to Rs 1.5 lakhs. This gives you an instant credit limit which you can use to buy the latest appliance across 84,200 partner stores in more than 1300 cities across India.

Zero loan foreclosure charges

Bajaj Finserv EMI Card comes with zero foreclosure charges. The amount that you spend on your purchase, can be repaid in easy installments or EMIs. You can also be reassured that you repayment charges are absolutely interest-free on your EMI cards. Whereas for the exact same amount, you’ll end up paying significantly higher interest on your credit card. Not only this, your credit card balance and payment history will affect your credit score in the future.

Instant approval

You don’t need to go through the arduous process of waiting for days now to get your application approved as Bajaj Finserv EMI Network card comes with instant approval. Unlike most banks which thoroughly check your financial history and analyse your credit score before offering you a card, an EMI card comes by just filling in your basic personal details. All you need to do is pay a nominal joining fee and get started with your shopping.

Attractive offers

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is your ideal partner to a world of benefits that you can only dream of earlier. Avail amazing product offers and discounts, both online as well as offline with their partners pan India. Not only this, if you download the Bajaj wallet app, you can keep a close tab on all this information on the go. Interesting isn’t it?

Apply for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card online on Finserv MARKETS is extremely simple. Just log on the payments page on their website. Fill in your basic details along with your name, date of birth, PAN, address etc and wait for your profile to be assessed. Once verified, your credit limit will appear on the screen. Pay the card fee online to activate your card and get started on your shopping spree. Purchasing within your means has never been so convenient. Say yes to EMI cards today and enjoy the plethora of benefits they have to offer.

