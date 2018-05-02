    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Oct 22nd, 2020

    Circular for opening a police account in HDFC Bank Anil Galgali’s objection

    Anil Galgali, an RTI activist, objected to the Mumbai Police issuing a special circular to open police accounts in HDFC Bank. Earlier, a dispute arose over the opening of an Axis Bank account.

    RTI activist Anil Galgali has sent a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh pointing out that HDFC Bank is a private bank. Mumbai Police has signed an agreement on October 21, 2020. Mumbai Police claims that HDFC Bank’s proposal is more profitable in all the proposals and the facilities they offer are more than others. So A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with HDFC Bank on 21/10/2020 to open the salary account of all working officers and employees of Brihanmumbai Police Force.

    According to Anil Galgali, earlier Axis Bank was a private bank and everyone opposed it and now Thackeray Government is also leaning towards a private bank. “It is a personal matter for police officers and staff to decide which bank to open an account with, and everyone is expected to know their views before entering into such an agreement,” Galgali said.



    Trending In Nagpur
    Circular for opening a police account in HDFC Bank Anil Galgali’s objection
    Circular for opening a police account in HDFC Bank Anil Galgali’s objection
    Goon stoned to death in Kapil Nagar
    Goon stoned to death in Kapil Nagar
    Blaming Govt for curbs, Sancheti family decides to desert Kingsway Hospital
    Blaming Govt for curbs, Sancheti family decides to desert Kingsway Hospital
    With sanitized pandals, mandatory masks Nagpurians celebrate Navratri amid pandemic
    With sanitized pandals, mandatory masks Nagpurians celebrate Navratri amid pandemic
    Historic Ravan Dahan to be low-key event this year
    Historic Ravan Dahan to be low-key event this year
    Director of city-based NAFS booked by Pimpri cops on molestation charge
    Director of city-based NAFS booked by Pimpri cops on molestation charge
    Road rage: Four bike-borne goons try to kill youth in Kapil Nagar
    Road rage: Four bike-borne goons try to kill youth in Kapil Nagar
    In Nagpur, High-beam horror for motorists
    In Nagpur, High-beam horror for motorists
    Cops raid Ganga Jamuna, rescue 14 girls brought from various states
    Cops raid Ganga Jamuna, rescue 14 girls brought from various states
    Nagpur reports 429 fresh Covid-19 cases, 21 deaths
    Nagpur reports 429 fresh Covid-19 cases, 21 deaths
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145