Circular for opening a police account in HDFC Bank Anil Galgali’s objection

Anil Galgali, an RTI activist, objected to the Mumbai Police issuing a special circular to open police accounts in HDFC Bank. Earlier, a dispute arose over the opening of an Axis Bank account.

RTI activist Anil Galgali has sent a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh pointing out that HDFC Bank is a private bank. Mumbai Police has signed an agreement on October 21, 2020. Mumbai Police claims that HDFC Bank’s proposal is more profitable in all the proposals and the facilities they offer are more than others. So A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with HDFC Bank on 21/10/2020 to open the salary account of all working officers and employees of Brihanmumbai Police Force.

According to Anil Galgali, earlier Axis Bank was a private bank and everyone opposed it and now Thackeray Government is also leaning towards a private bank. “It is a personal matter for police officers and staff to decide which bank to open an account with, and everyone is expected to know their views before entering into such an agreement,” Galgali said.





