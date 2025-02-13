Top NMC boss directs babus to resolve public grievances within deadline

Nagpur: Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari has directed officials to expedite grievance redressal and ensure prompt relief to citizens. Chaudhari instructed all zonal officers to reserve time for looking into public grievances on every Monday and Friday from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm. He also emphasised resolving complaints on the grievance redressal portal efficiently and forming dedicated teams at the zonal level to address issues within a timeframe.

Chaudhari held a meeting on Wednesday at the NMC headquarters to discuss the implementation of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ seven-point action plan. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, the Chief Engineer, and other key municipal officials.

The Commissioner directed that every zonal office establish a reception desk, maintain old records systematically, and inspect key projects. He also ordered NMC’s website to be made cyber-secure and user-friendly, incorporating all municipal services. Additionally, he instructed that cleanliness be maintained at municipal headquarters and zonal offices, with abandoned material and vehicles removed by the month’s end.

To ensure effective implementation, the General Administration Department has been designated as the nodal department for the action plan’s execution.