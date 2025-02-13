Surabardi land scam: HC slams VIDC, warns of deductions from officials’ salaries

Nagpur: The Bombay High Court’s Nagpur Bench has expressed strong displeasure over the functioning of the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC) while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) related to the Surabardi Lake land scam. The PIL, which seeks protection of Surabardi Lake from pollution, also raises concerns over the alleged misuse of land that was originally leased for public tourism development but was being used for private purposes.

The court, taking note of various irregularities around the lake, reprimanded VIDC officials for their lack of accountability and stated that their actions were wasting the court’s time. In a stern warning, the bench remarked that if the situation persists, the court may order deductions from officials’ salaries.

Secretary ordered to submit response

The PIL, filed by petitioner Nitin Shendre, was heard on Wednesday. During the proceedings, VIDC officials failed to provide satisfactory responses to the court’s inquiries. Frustrated with their evasive replies, the bench sharply criticized the officials, stating:

“Do we have to keep asking whether this was done or not? What work do you even do? You are paid to perform your duties, yet the court’s time is being wasted because of your inefficiency.”

The court issued an oral warning that continued negligence could result in salary deductions. Additionally, the Secretary of the Irrigation Department has been ordered to file a direct response to the court.

The next hearing is scheduled for Thursday, February 13.

Advocate Sudhir Malode represented the petitioner, while Advocate Gemini Kasat appeared on behalf of VIDC.

Once a picturesque tourist destination known for its serene waters and lush surroundings, Surabardi Lake, located near Nagpur, is now a shadow of its former self. What was once envisioned as a thriving eco-tourism spot has allegedly been transformed into a private property and an illegal waste disposal site — raising serious questions about governance, environmental neglect, and possible corruption in the name of tourism development.

Instead of being developed into a sustainable tourism hub, the lake has reportedly been encroached upon, with large portions of the land now under private ownership. Even more alarming is the indiscriminate dumping of garbage and construction debris, turning the lake into a potential environmental hazard. The situation has left locals and environmentalists outraged, questioning how a public tourist spot has been allowed to deteriorate so drastically.

Tourism development or land grab?

A report suggests that land near Surabardi Lake was once earmarked for tourism projects under various government schemes. However, instead of improving the infrastructure and promoting eco-tourism, parts of the area mysteriously changed hands, now allegedly belonging to private entities.