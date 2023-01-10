Results of Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Exam November-2022 declared

Nagpur: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday, January 10, announced the results of Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examination held in November, 2022.

Harsh Choudhary of New Delhi emerged as All India Topper with First Rank while Shikha Jain of Indore and Ramyashree of Mangaluru bagged All India Second Rank. Harsh scored 618 marks out of 800 with percentage being 77.25. Shikha Jain and Ramyashree scored identical 617 marks with the percentage being 77.13.

The All India Third Rank was bagged by Mansi Agrawal of New Delhi by scoring 613 marks the percentage being 76.63.

Details of top three rank holders on All India Basis for Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in November, 2022 are mentioned below:

Diksha Goyal of Karnal got the All India Topper First Rank by scoring 693 marks out of 800. Tulika Shrawan Jalan of Mumbai bagged All India Second Rank with 677 marks and Saksham Jain of Jaipur received All India Third Rank by scoring 672 marks.

The results and the details of marks of the Final & Intermediate Examination will be hosted on the website www.icai.nic.in . For accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the student shall have to enter his Registration No. or PIN No. along with his roll number.

