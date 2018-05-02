Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jun 21st, 2021
    National News / News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Top Lashkar commander killed in J-K encounter

    Top Lashkar terrorist Mudasir Pandit and two other terrorists have been killed in north Kashmirs Sopore village in an ongoing encounter with security forces that began Sunday evening at Tantraypora Brath village following a tip off, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

    Pandit was involved in the killing of three policemen, two councillors and two civilians recently apart from several other terror-related crimes, Kashmirs police chief Vijay Kumar confirmed.

    From the last few days, joint teams of army, J&K police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were conducting joint operations in the vicinity of Sopore following the terror attack on police in Sopore on June 12 in which two policemen and two civilians were killed.

    Police said Lashkar-e-Tayiba was responsible for the attack, after which, Vijay Kumar met senior army and CRPF officers in Sopore and said that Mudasir Pandit was one of the two local terrorists involved in the attack on policemen on June 12.

    Trending In Nagpur
    नागपूर शहर सर्वांगीण विकास के लिये NCP कटिबद्ध – पटेल
    नागपूर शहर सर्वांगीण विकास के लिये NCP कटिबद्ध – पटेल
    इतवारी रेल्वे स्थानकाच्या उपहारगृहात चोरी
    इतवारी रेल्वे स्थानकाच्या उपहारगृहात चोरी
    मनपा GAD के STORE,SECURITY,PRIVATE TRANSPORT में घोटाला
    मनपा GAD के STORE,SECURITY,PRIVATE TRANSPORT में घोटाला
    नागपुर शहर के एमआईडीसी पुलिस स्टेशन को जानिये
    नागपुर शहर के एमआईडीसी पुलिस स्टेशन को जानिये
    Know Your Police Station: MIDC
    Know Your Police Station: MIDC
    महानिर्मिती पर ठेकेदारों-आपूर्तिकर्ताओं का करोडों बकाया
    महानिर्मिती पर ठेकेदारों-आपूर्तिकर्ताओं का करोडों बकाया
    Youth killed as car crashes into road divider on Manish Nagar
    Youth killed as car crashes into road divider on Manish Nagar
    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Performs Yoga in Nagpur on …
    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Performs Yoga in Nagpur on …
    मनीषनगर ओवरब्रिज पर दुर्घटना, डिवाइडर से टकराई कार, 1 की मौत
    मनीषनगर ओवरब्रिज पर दुर्घटना, डिवाइडर से टकराई कार, 1 की मौत
    Central India Group of Institutions Conducted Yoga Workshop on the eve of International Yoga Day
    Central India Group of Institutions Conducted Yoga Workshop on the eve of International Yoga Day
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145