The seventh International Yoga Day is being celebrated in 190 countries across the globe today i.e. on Monday, June 21, 2021. The theme for this year is ‘Yoga for wellness’.

On the special day, President Ram Nath Kovind performed yoga at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel also performed yoga at the Red Fort, while Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan was seen performing yoga at Maharaja Agrasen Park.