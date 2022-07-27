Top ATP performers of the month

Advertisement

It’s already the end of July, which means the time to look back at the favourite competitions of the month. In this article, you can find the latest news and expert opinions about the best ATP performers in the ranking.

First, a real revolution in the standings has arrived at the end of Wimbledon. This year, the London Grand Slam was not giving away points. It can be easily explained: because of the war in Ukraine, athletes from Russia and Belarus are excluded due to ATP’s decision.

So this year, we can observe a sensational ATP ranking. Novak Djokovic, the winner of Wimbledon, is in the 7th position, while the Russian Daniil Medvedev is firmly on the top. However, he wasn’t able to join this Wimbledon edition. It seems strange, but the games of Nick Kyrgios, finalist, and Cameron Norrie, semifinalist, are not awarded. Italian Matteo Berrettini, the finalist last year, lost many points. He is now in 15th position.

Atp ranking updated on 26 July 2022:

#1: Daniil Medvedev

Points: 7775

Country: Russia

For the 10th week in a row, Daniil holds the prestigious status of the first racket in the world. But if you consider the points the players will lose week after week, you can understand that the next crucial date for the Russian is August 15. By that time, his earlier points will be burned. It means that Alexander Zverev from Germany could be one week ahead of him. However, he is recovering after a severe leg injury. So, if Medvedev wants to hold this position, he needs to earn at least 135 points in the near future. If Russian completes this task, he will be number one till the end of the US Open. But it would help if you considered all the seriousness of that competition.

#2: Alexander Zverev

Points: 6850

Country: Germany

Although Zverev is recovering after the injury received in Roland Garros, there are no doubts that he will amaze us at the US Open. For example, former world number two, German Tommy Haas, believes his compatriot will win the competition.

“He’s in his 20s and doesn’t have a [Grand Slam] title. But under no circumstances would I bet against him,” – says Haas.

After breaking his ligaments in the semi-finals of the French Open, he had to take a long break in his career for the first time. After that, you need to restore self-confidence and gain strength. However, he has a good environment, and I am sure he will not have to wait long before returning to the top.” Sportkeeda quotes Haas.

#3: Rafael Nadal

Points: 6,165

Country: Spain

Rafael Nadal and his wife are now waiting for a baby. The wife of the 22-time Grand Slam winner is currently pregnant. There is an opinion that the replenishment in the family will become an additional motivation for him to win.

#4: Stefanos Tsitsipas

Points: 5,150

Country: Greece

Stefanos Tsitsipas has chosen the right road to the tennis elite, but still, there is a lot of work. He is a fantastic athlete, and we can see his extraordinary qualities in every match. But on the other hand, he is not ready to be at the very top.

Tsitsipas’s career still seems to be embryonic, without yet deciding which place to occupy in history. Too well established for the status of promise, still too fragile in crucial moments to be the ruler of seeding.

#5: Carlos Alcaraz

Points: 4,845

Country: Spain

After the knockout in Hamburg against Lorenzo Musetti, Carlos Alcaraz is consoled by entering the Top 5 of the ATP ranking. Since 2000 he has been the second youngest player to reach this milestone; better than him was only Rafael Nadal, who entered the top 5 in May 2005 when he was 18. If he had managed to win the 500 tournaments in Hamburg, Alcaraz would have overtaken Tsitsipas and taken a seat in the fourth seat. Still, an extraordinary Lorenzo Musetti prevented him from doing so.

We are excited about future competitions and ranking shifts. There is no doubt that this season will bring us lots of surprises, solid emotions, and thrilling news. Please, share your thoughts below.

