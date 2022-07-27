Tennis: List of the most exciting events for the week of 25th July

Advertisement

This summer week will be one of the hottest, but not because of the high temperature around the world. It's the events that, we are sure, will bring the strongest emotions in each person who is interested in tennis.

Let’s see what we are expecting for these 7 days.

USA

First, this week, the Atlanta Open is held in the USA. The surface is hard; the favourites for the event are Reilly Opelka, John Isner, Alex de Minaur, and Frances Tiafoe. Americans won 9 out of 11 previous editions, and there is a strong opinion that this year they will win too. On the other hand, Australians also have great potential to win: Ebden and Pursuell have had fantastic results this season, and there is no doubt they will amaze us again on the North continent.

What about Escobar and Riis? They have decided to join just now, and so far everything is moving towards that they won’t work productively on the courts. The closest prospects for the athletes seem very vague.

Australia

The second significant competition of the week is the Kitzbühel Open. All the best tennis players come to Australia every year to perform impressive moves on the clay court of Kitzbühel. We bet on top seeds: Roberto Bautista Agut, Aslan Karatsev, Albert Ramos Viñolas.

Europe

Speaking about European events, we can’t avoid mentioning the Prague Open 2022. The competition will be held on a hard court. Here we have the chance to root for beautiful women such as seed #1 Anett Kontaveit from Estonia, seed #2 Barbora Krejcikova from the Czech Republic, and Elise Mertens, who is third on our top players list for the event.

Another exciting event is Open Castilla y León: The challenge celebrates 32 years. We bet on the top 3 seeds: Nuno Borges from Portugal, Constant Lestienne from France, and Fernando Verdasco, born in Madrid. Athletes will play tennis on the hard court.

If you like to watch matches on the clay court, here is one in Poland: BNP Paribas Poland Open. The absolute favourites of the event are Iga Swiatek, Caroline Garcia, and Anna Bondar.

Canada

We are also waiting for the exciting performances in Canada, where the Winnipeg National Bank Challenger will be held. The ATP event will present the hard surface, and the favourites on whom we bet are British Liam Broady, Emilio Gomez from Ecuador, and Canadian Vasek Pospisil.

The week, as we can see, is full of different intriguing matches and events. Don’t miss the chance to watch them online! By the way, which event are you waiting for the most? Express your thoughts below.

