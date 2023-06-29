Top 5 Mutual Funds to Invest!

Welcome to the world of mutual funds, where your investments have the potential to grow and flourish. Mutual funds investment, often referred to as the “vehicles of wealth creation” invite both seasoned investors and eager novices to embark on a journey of long-term money making. Mutual fund managers meticulously analyse market trends, select promising stocks or bonds, and make informed decisions to maximize returns while managing risks. The best 5 mutual funds to take into account for your investing portfolio are listed below:

Mirae Asset India Equity Fund

Over the years, the Mirae fund has regularly exceeded its benchmark and its competitors, averaging 15.5% annual returns over the past five years. One of the key advantages of Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund is its emphasis on risk management. The fund employs a wise strategy by spreading out its assets across many industries, reducing the impact of volatility in any one particular area. The fund actively invests in a wide range of large-cap shares with a focus on companies with strong growth potential and sustainable business plans.

Advertisement

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund is a popular mutual fund in India that has gained significant attention from investors. This fund, which is overseen by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, invests largely in large-cap equities in order to deliver long-term financial appreciation. Growth-and value-oriented equities are combined in a diverse portfolio as part of the fund’s investing strategy. A mix between established, mature businesses with consistent growth and those with significant room for expansion is what the fund manager seeks to achieve.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund

Nippon’s smallcap fund’s active investment strategy involves rigorous research and analysis to identify undervalued companies with solid growth prospects. The fund managers carry out thorough analyses of a variety of elements, including the company’s financial stability, management group, competitive edge, and other relevant industry developments.

Kotak Standard Multicap Fund

Kotak Standard Multicap Fund is a highly regarded mutual fund option in India that has gained popularity among investors. This fund follows an active investment approach, where the fund manager carefully selects a diversified portfolio of stocks from across market capitalizations. Investors in the Kotak Standard Multicap Fund benefit from the expertise of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, which has a strong track record in managing mutual funds.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Tax Relief 96

A top-performing mutual fund that invests in Indian stocks with an emphasis on offering tax advantages under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act is the Aditya Birla Sun Life Tax Relief 96. Over the course of time, the fund’s performance has consistently beaten its rivals and benchmark, generating returns that have averaged 14.5% annually over the past five years. The Aditya Birla Sun Life Tax Relief 96 is a great choice if you’re looking for a tax-saving mutual fund in India.

Conclusion

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement