Woman from MP gangraped in Nagpur, two accused arrested

Nagpur: Sitabuldi Police arrested two of the three men for gangraping a woman from Chapara (MadhyaPradesh) at Sai Resort in Kuhi taluka in Nagpur district.

The accused have been identified as Ratnadeep alias Pintu Ratiram Gajbhiye (35), a resident of Baba Gadge Nagar, Ramna Maroti Road, and Kartik Choudhary (50), a resident of Kinkhede Layout, Binaki Mangalwari.

The 34-year-old victim, who is a mother of two children, lodged a complaint that Gajbhiye befriended her on Facebook. He then invited her to Nagpur after gaining her confidence. After she arrived at MP Bus Stand on June 21, Gajbhiye received her and took her on a two-wheeler. On the way, he stopped and asked her to get into the car. She was then taken to Sai Resort which was already booked by the accused trio for Rs 4,500. She unknowingly consumed some sedative-laced drink offered to her by the accused.

After she fell unconscious, two of them raped her. Next day, the accused took her in the car and abandoned her at an unknown location. She somehow reached Sakkardara Police Station and lodged a complaint. Senior PI Vishwanath Chavan immediately contacted his Sitabuldi counterpart Senior PI Atul Sabnis and narrated the incident.

On the basis of the victim’s complaint, Sitabuldi Police registered a case under Sections 366, 376(d), 328, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against the culprits. A joint team comprising Senior PI Sabnis, Senior PI Chavan, API Santosh Kadam, API Vijay Wanjari, PSI Vinod Tiwari, PSI Kailash Magar and others swung into action and nabbed Gajbhiye and Choudhary within five hours. Cops obtained a two-day remand of the accused duo for custodial interrogation.

