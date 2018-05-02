Top 5 Exchanges to Buy Bitcoin in India

With a host of options available, choosing the right cryptocurrency exchange to purchase bitcoin in India can be an intimidating task. However, this is one of the most common problems that every beginner in crypto trading comes across.

Cryptocurrency exchanges are the platforms that facilitate the easy buy and sell of bitcoins in exchange for other assets such as your fiat currencies or any other digital currency.

Every exchange has its own predefined set of rules and regulations. Therefore, when it comes to choosing the right bitcoin currency exchange you need to vigilant of your needs.

To help you out, we have compiled the list of top 5 Exchanges for INR to bitcoin trading in India.

#1. WazirX

WazirX is a relatively new cryptocurrency exchange in India. It is operated and regulated by one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, Binance. This p2p trading platform offers traders in India a convenient way to buy, sell, and trade bitcoin. Apart from this, WazirX exchange also supports trading in Ripple, Litecoin, Ethereum, and many other cryptocurrencies.

Pros of using WazirX

Provides multiple hundred transactions per second.

Has a low trading fee which is 0.2%.

Easy to use trading interface.

#2. LocalBitcoins

LocalBitcoins is a P2P trading Exchange platform that allows the trading of over-the-counter local currency for bitcoins. By facilitating a person to person trading, LocalBitcoins provide traders one of the fastest ways to purchase bitcoins.

Pros of using LocalBitcoins:

Accepts a wide range of payment methods.

Imposes no buying or selling limits.

Provides the most secure way to buy bitcoins.

#3. Coinmama

Another popular Bitcoin Exchange in our list is Coinmama. This platform works in almost all countries. Coinmama is touted as one of the most trusted brokers for bitcoin purchases in India. The fee charged by Coinmama varies between 4.9%-5.9% depending upon the volume of each purchase.

Pros of using Coinmama:

Provides the highest limits for buying bitcoins with a credit card

Supports multiple payment options

Ensures instant coin delivery

#4. Unocoin

Unocoin is India’s reputed Bitcoin platform. It allows its customers to purchase bitcoin with any bank from India via NEFT or RTGS. It is one of the few Indian exchanges to provide OTC (Over-the-Counter) service for buying or selling bitcoin.

Regulated exchange in India

Allow transactions through debit cards, credit cards, and PayU money

Has a low 1% fee, reduced to 0.7% with sufficient trading volume

#5. CoinSwitchKuber

CoinSwitchKuber is one of the rapidly-growing crypto exchanges in India. It allows buy, sell, and trade of around 100 cryptocurrencies with Indian Rupees. CoinSwitchKuber integrates a simplified interface to ensure that the traders enjoy easy accessibility to the platform.

Pros of Using CoinSwitchKuber

Aggregates liquidity from all major Exchanges to provide the best rate

Supports instant deposit and withdrawal

Encapsulates high standard security features

So, this was all about top Bitcoin Exchanges in India. Choose the one that fits your needs.

Happy trading!!