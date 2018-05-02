Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Sat, Nov 9th, 2019
Top 5 Dengue Myths Busted For You

Dengue, a vector-borne disease is grabbing a lot of attention these days due to its “decreasing prevalence” in and around the city. Yes, you read it right. According to the latest reports, the disease has affected around 1000 people in Delhi this year. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has recently been quoted saying, “This is the lowest figure for Delhi in the last five years.” The reason behind this is the right and constant preventive measures and increasing awareness among people. On this good note, here we share some of the common myths surrounding dengue which is characterized by symptoms including vomiting, headache, nausea, rashes, swollen gland, etc.

Myth1: Any mosquito can cause dengue.
Fact: Dengue can only be transmitted through the bite of female Aedes mosquitoes. Also, they can transfer the disease only when they themselves are infected by dengue.

Myth 2: If your platelet count is low, you have dengue.
Fact: Though platelet count characterizes dengue, every time its occurrence doesn’t mean you are affected by the disease. If it is followed by fever, your chances of being diagnosed for dengue are more however if only your platelet count is low, you may be suffering from other conditions like leptospirosis, scrub typhus, yellow fever, etc.

Myth 3: Papaya leaf can cure dengue.
Fact: Papaya leaf is associated with helping in the management of dengue. But, it cannot cure dengue. So, you can have it as a supplement with the prescribed medicines but cannot totally rely on it.

Myth 4: Dengue fever cannot do any harm.
Fact: Like every other disease, dengue is both mild and severe. If you get the proper treatment in the initial phase, you won’t be severely affected by the condition. But, the late interruption may lead to complications like confusion, breathing difficulty, internal bleeding, liver failure, etc.

Myth 5: Only children and old individuals are susceptible to dengue fever.
Fact: This is not at all true. Dengue can affect anyone regardless of their age, gender, or socio-economic condition. However, there are other factors that can increase your risk of getting affected by the disease. They include having prior dengue fever and living in a tropical region.

