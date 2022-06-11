Top 10 Playgroup Preschools for Children in Varanasi

Playgroups in Varanasi are playgroups where parents enroll their preschool children to help them shape their intellect. Young teachers teach young children to learn about various mental and physical activities. Play school kids are usually 1-3 years old, the most important period to keep them engaged in mild mental activities. Enrolling children in playgroups is beneficial as they learn the art of socializing and sharing with peer classmates.
Preschools teach students a variety of subjects in the form of arts and crafts where they can further develop their creative skills. Scroll up to select from several top playgroups in Varanasi.
Now it’s time for your toddler to go to school, you have to make some effort to find the right place for education. Remember that your child is going to leave the comfort of his / her home for the first time and that is why you need to think carefully while choosing a reliable school for young children. Varanasi has a number of reputed playgroups that provide a suitable learning environment for children in the age group of 3-5 years.
Top 10 Playschools in Varanasi
M S Public School, Varanasi
Address: Ashapur Sarnath Road, Ashapur, Sarnath – 221007
Mobile No: 9984210005
Smile Kindergartens School, Varanasi
Address: SA 15/171 Akatha, Paharia-Ashapur Road. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India 221007
Mobile No: 9415452117
Babies World Preschool and Daycare, Varanasi
Address: S2/656, H1, Sikroul, Near Vatsalya Hospital, Orderly Bazar, Varanasi – 221002, Near Punjab National Bank, Circuit House
Mobile No: 9026187220
Coral International School, Varanasi
Address: Sarnath Rd, Anmol Nagar Colony, Sarnath, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 221007
Mobile No: 9838848283
Mountain Kids Public School, Varanasi
Address: Block-A Majority Colony, Susuwahi, Varanasi – 221011, Near Safari Tubell
Mobile No: 9450623078
B D Salwan Public School, Varanasi
Address: 18/99G-1, Nakkhighat Rd, Ashok Nagar Colony, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 221007
Mobile No: 9369969839
Little Genius Play School and Day Care,Varanasi
Address: N-8/236 R-226, Shree Ganesh Dham Colony, Newada, Sunderpur, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 221005
Mobile No: 8858770476
New Heights Public School, Varanasi
Address: Tilak Rd, Sarai Nandan, Nagwa, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 221005
Mobile No: 99365 20352
Bambinos Step Play Is Kool,Varanasi
Address: N-10, 27 B9, Shyama Nagar Colony, Kakarmatta, DLW, Varanasi – 221004, Near Opal Hospital
Mobile No: 9044748459
Ankuram Play School,Varanasi
Address: Near, 28/40 A 10, Gas Godown Rd, Taktakpur, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 221002
Mobile No: 7355368086
