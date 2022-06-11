Top 10 Playgroup Preschools for Children in Varanasi

Advertisement

Playgroups in Varanasi are playgroups where parents enroll their preschool children to help them shape their intellect. Young teachers teach young children to learn about various mental and physical activities. Play school kids are usually 1-3 years old, the most important period to keep them engaged in mild mental activities. Enrolling children in playgroups is beneficial as they learn the art of socializing and sharing with peer classmates.

Preschools teach students a variety of subjects in the form of arts and crafts where they can further develop their creative skills. Scroll up to select from several top playgroups in Varanasi.

Now it’s time for your toddler to go to school, you have to make some effort to find the right place for education. Remember that your child is going to leave the comfort of his / her home for the first time and that is why you need to think carefully while choosing a reliable school for young children. Varanasi has a number of reputed playgroups that provide a suitable learning environment for children in the age group of 3-5 years.

Top 10 Playschools in Varanasi

M S Public School, Varanasi

Address: Ashapur Sarnath Road, Ashapur, Sarnath – 221007

Mobile No: 9984210005

For More About School Info: Visit

Smile Kindergartens School, Varanasi

Address: SA 15/171 Akatha, Paharia-Ashapur Road. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India 221007

Mobile No: 9415452117

For More About School Info: Visit

Babies World Preschool and Daycare, Varanasi

Address: S2/656, H1, Sikroul, Near Vatsalya Hospital, Orderly Bazar, Varanasi – 221002, Near Punjab National Bank, Circuit House

Mobile No: 9026187220

For More About School Info: Visit

Coral International School, Varanasi

Address: Sarnath Rd, Anmol Nagar Colony, Sarnath, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 221007

Mobile No: 9838848283

For More About School Info: Visit

Mountain Kids Public School, Varanasi

Address: Block-A Majority Colony, Susuwahi, Varanasi – 221011, Near Safari Tubell

Mobile No: 9450623078

For More About School Info: Visit

B D Salwan Public School, Varanasi

Address: 18/99G-1, Nakkhighat Rd, Ashok Nagar Colony, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 221007

Mobile No: 9369969839

For More About School Info: Visit

Little Genius Play School and Day Care,Varanasi

Address: N-8/236 R-226, Shree Ganesh Dham Colony, Newada, Sunderpur, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 221005

Mobile No: 8858770476

For More About School Info: Visit

New Heights Public School, Varanasi

Address: Tilak Rd, Sarai Nandan, Nagwa, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 221005

Mobile No: 99365 20352

For More About School Info: Visit

Bambinos Step Play Is Kool,Varanasi

Address: N-10, 27 B9, Shyama Nagar Colony, Kakarmatta, DLW, Varanasi – 221004, Near Opal Hospital

Mobile No: 9044748459

For More About School Info: Visit

Ankuram Play School,Varanasi

Address: Near, 28/40 A 10, Gas Godown Rd, Taktakpur, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 221002

Mobile No: 7355368086

For More About School Info: Visit

