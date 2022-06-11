Burglars target doctor’s house in Beltarodi, booty worth Rs 9.60 lakh stolen

Advertisement

Nagpur: Some unidentified burglars sneaked into a house of a doctor in Beltarodi area, when the family was away on Friday afternoon and decamped with cash Rs 5 lakh and gold ornaments collectively of Rs 9.60 lakh.

Based on the complaint lodged by Dr Sharad Durgaprasad Tripathi (53), a resident of Flat. No 36 Ujjwal Nagar Society, Beltarodi Police have registered an offence under Sections 454, 380 of the IPC and started the investigation.