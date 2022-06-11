Burglars target doctor’s house in Beltarodi, booty worth Rs 9.60 lakh stolen

Advertisement
Nagpur: Some unidentified burglars sneaked into a house of a doctor in Beltarodi area, when the family was away on Friday afternoon and decamped with cash Rs 5 lakh and gold ornaments collectively of Rs 9.60 lakh.
Based on the complaint lodged by Dr Sharad Durgaprasad Tripathi (53), a resident of Flat. No 36 Ujjwal Nagar Society, Beltarodi Police have registered an offence under Sections 454, 380 of the IPC and started the investigation.
According to police sources, the family of Dr Tripathi had gone out for their respective work between 12 pm and 4 pm on Friday. Taking advantage of the situation, some miscreants reportedly entered his house by breaking the latch of the main door and stole cash and gold ornaments.
