Towing returns to curb haphazard parking menace in Nagpur

Nagpur: After a gap of two-long-years, towing is once again set to return in Second Capital of the State from Sunday to curb erratic parking menace. Armed with 10 towing vehicles (six two-wheelers and four four-wheelers) handed over by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), the Traffic Department of Nagpur Police is set to maintain strict vigil in the crowded areas and markets to curb haphazard parking and in the process maintaining smooth traffic movement.

Areas like Sitabuldi, Sadar, CA Road, VNIT Road, along with hotels and shopping malls often attract erratically parked vehicles. The Nagpur Traffic Department will ensure proper parking in these vicinity. Anyone who found on wrong side of the law shall be penalised.