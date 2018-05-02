Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Jul 18th, 2019

Toilet – Ek Grim Katha : City’s relieving spots turn pathetic

Nagpur: Nagpur is currently facing one of the worst water crisis down the history, but the story does not end with only water. Talk of basic amenities and Nagpurians will raise issue about everything including public toilets.

Leave aside rest of the places and interior areas in Nagpur, even the so called prominent localities are witnessing the shoddy affairs in the shape of public toilets. Many toilets in the city are either non-functional or poorly maintained. The pictures in question are those sent by an aware citizen and tells the sorry state of toilets and urinals at Rahate Colony bus stop.

We remember B-town star Akshay Kumar had appealed for making toilets in rural areas in his hit flick Toilet : Ek Prem Katha.

However what he appears to have forgotten to tell that it is deadly needed at public places in urban areas as well and that too properly maintained ones. Going by the scene in Nagpur, we really feel the need to see a sequel Toilet : Ek Grim Katha, thanks to the pitiable state of these public relieving spots.

Happening Nagpur
Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again
Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
Nagpur Crime News
Man kills drunkard son in Hudkeshwar, surrenders to cops
Man kills drunkard son in Hudkeshwar, surrenders to cops
Watch : DCP takes criminals to public, appeals them to come forward against such elements
Watch : DCP takes criminals to public, appeals them to come forward against such elements
Maharashtra News
रामटेक येथे दिवसाढवळ्या एक लाख रुपये असलेली पिशवी हिसकाऊन चोर पोबारा
रामटेक येथे दिवसाढवळ्या एक लाख रुपये असलेली पिशवी हिसकाऊन चोर पोबारा
महानगरपालिकेच्या नियोजन शून्यतेमुळेच पाणीकपातीचे संकट : विशाल मुत्तेमवार
महानगरपालिकेच्या नियोजन शून्यतेमुळेच पाणीकपातीचे संकट : विशाल मुत्तेमवार
Hindi News
गुरू-शिष्य के रिश्ते पर कालिख पोती
गुरू-शिष्य के रिश्ते पर कालिख पोती
दिव्यांग क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप में चयन होने पर गुरुदास राऊत का मुख्यमंत्री ने किया सत्कार
दिव्यांग क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप में चयन होने पर गुरुदास राऊत का मुख्यमंत्री ने किया सत्कार
Trending News
Big Bazaar’s Wednesday gimmick leaves customers cheated in Nagpur
Big Bazaar’s Wednesday gimmick leaves customers cheated in Nagpur
Cops save life of youth who jumped in Futala Lake to commit suicide
Cops save life of youth who jumped in Futala Lake to commit suicide
Featured News
Watch : DCP takes criminals to public, appeals them to come forward against such elements
Watch : DCP takes criminals to public, appeals them to come forward against such elements
विडिओ : गणेशपेठ पो स्टे गुन्ह्यातील आरोपींना अटक करून,जनतेला भयमुक्त राहण्याचे केले आव्हान
विडिओ : गणेशपेठ पो स्टे गुन्ह्यातील आरोपींना अटक करून,जनतेला भयमुक्त राहण्याचे केले आव्हान
Trending In Nagpur
NMC focus to make Health Deptt Modernised-Mechanised: Kukreja
NMC focus to make Health Deptt Modernised-Mechanised: Kukreja
Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again
Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again
Two conmen dupe trader of Rs 26 lakh in Tehsil by promising a loan
Two conmen dupe trader of Rs 26 lakh in Tehsil by promising a loan
VNIT student commits suicide in hostel after failing in exam
VNIT student commits suicide in hostel after failing in exam
Big Bazaar’s Wednesday gimmick leaves customers cheated in Nagpur
Big Bazaar’s Wednesday gimmick leaves customers cheated in Nagpur
Conman who posed as MPCB official dupes job seekers of Rs 21.50 lakh
Conman who posed as MPCB official dupes job seekers of Rs 21.50 lakh
दिव्यांग क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप में चयन होने पर गुरुदास राऊत का मुख्यमंत्री ने किया सत्कार
दिव्यांग क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप में चयन होने पर गुरुदास राऊत का मुख्यमंत्री ने किया सत्कार
बच्चों के स्कुल बैग के ज्यादा वजन को लेकर आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी और पालकों ने किया प्रदर्शन
बच्चों के स्कुल बैग के ज्यादा वजन को लेकर आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी और पालकों ने किया प्रदर्शन
Man kidnaps 17-yr old girl, marries with her in Sakkardara
Man kidnaps 17-yr old girl, marries with her in Sakkardara
महानगरपालिकेच्या नियोजन शून्यतेमुळेच पाणीकपातीचे संकट : विशाल मुत्तेमवार
महानगरपालिकेच्या नियोजन शून्यतेमुळेच पाणीकपातीचे संकट : विशाल मुत्तेमवार
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145