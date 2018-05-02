Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Man kills drunkard son in Hudkeshwar, surrenders to cops

Nagpur: Fed up of the routine drunken-brawls and alcohol addiction of his son, a man killed him in the wee hours of Thursday. The incident happened in Alankar Nagar under Hudkeshwar police station.

The accused identified as Damodar Nagorav Balapure (72) was reportedly stressed with frequent drunken brawls of his son Sanjay (40) following which he attacked him on his head with an axe at around 12:30 am, with an intent to kill him. Later, Damodar himself surrendered to Hudkeshwar police at around 5 am.

According to sources, the deceased Sanjay, also a father of a 12-year-old boy was in jail on the charges of murdering his father-in-law and was out on bail two months back. Sanjay was habitual drinker and would thrash his parents for money.

On Wednesday night, Sanjay barged inside his Alankar Nagar based house and started hurling abuses at his father and mother. He reportedly thrashed them too. Furious over this, Damodar reportedly took an iron axe and attacked Sanjay. The impact were so severe that Sanjay died on the spot.

