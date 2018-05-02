Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Jul 18th, 2019
Ayodhya land title case: SC to hear matter in open court on August 2

The Supreme Court will hear the Ayodhya Ram Janmbhoomi Babri Masjid land title case in an open court on August 2, the Supreme Court said today. This was after the three-member mediation panel in the Ayodhya land title dispute case submitted its status report before the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi said, “We now fix the date of hearing on August 2. We request the mediation committee to inform the outcome of the proceedings as of July 31.”

