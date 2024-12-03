Togadia Meets Bhagwat: Second Meeting in 45 Days Sparks Speculations

Advertisement





Nagpur: Dr. Pravin Togadia, founder and national president of the International Hindu Council, met with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat for the second time in 45 days. This meeting has fueled speculation about Togadia potentially reconciling with the Sangh. However, sources suggest the meeting was aimed at leveraging Togadia’s experience in Hindutva-related work and collaborating on specific issues.

Togadia’s previous meeting with Bhagwat took place on October 13, 2024. On Monday, the two leaders reportedly held discussions for about 30 minutes, focusing on key areas of mutual interest.

Both Bhagwat and Togadia share the belief that unity is essential for Hindutva. While there have been differences between Togadia and the RSS on certain issues, there is a possibility of them working together during the upcoming Maha Kumbh.

This development signals a potential alignment in efforts to strengthen Hindutva ideologies and collaborative strategies for the future.