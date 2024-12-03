Nagpur Railway Station Update: Why Platforms 6 and 7 Will Be Closed for 70 Days

Advertisement





Nagpur: In a significant development, two platforms at Nagpur Railway Station, platforms 6 and 7, are set to be closed temporarily due to ongoing development work. The trains operating on these platforms will be rerouted to other platforms. While an exact start date for this arrangement is yet to be confirmed, sources suggest it may coincide with the opening of Ajni Station. Once initiated, this measure will remain in place for the next 70 days, potentially causing inconvenience to passengers.

Importance of Platforms 6 and 7

Nagpur Railway Station features a total of eight platforms, with platforms 6 and 7 playing a crucial role in the daily operations. Several key trains, such as the Ahmedabad-Howrah Express, Mumbai-Howrah Geetanjali Express, Jnaneshwari Express, Amritsar-Bilaspur Chhattisgarh Express, Nagpur-Mumbai Sewagram Express, and Secunderabad-Raipur Express, currently operate from these platforms. These trains will now be reassigned to other platforms, leading to increased traffic and operational challenges.

Impact on Station Operations

This move is part of a major redevelopment project at Nagpur Railway Station. The construction work involves erecting pillars on platforms 6 and 7, necessitating the suspension of train operations on these platforms for safety reasons. However, this is expected to put additional strain on the remaining platforms.

Currently, Nagpur Railway Station handles around 125 express trains and 250 goods trains daily. The reassignment of services is likely to exacerbate the load on other platforms, making the situation challenging for railway staff and passengers alike.

Passengers are advised to stay updated about train schedules and platform changes during this period.