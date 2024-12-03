Oath Ceremony: Special Jackets Prepared for Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Swearing-In

Advertisement





Nagpur: Amid ongoing discussions about the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, it has become nearly certain that Devendra Fadnavis will retain the position. As preparations for his swearing-in ceremony on December 5 at Azad Maidan progress, a unique detail has caught attention—four specially tailored jackets created for him by Nagpur’s renowned tailor, Govind “Pintu” Mehadia,reports local marathi daily.

A Tradition of Custom Attire

Fadnavis, known for his distinct sense of style, has been associated with Pintu Mehadia for over three decades. From his days as Mayor to becoming an MLA and then Chief Minister in 2014, Mehadia has been designing his outfits, particularly his signature jackets. The tailor revealed that Fadnavis initially wore jackets only for special occasions but has since made them a regular feature of his wardrobe.

Special Jackets for a Special Day

For the upcoming oath ceremony, Mehadia crafted four jackets in different colors, which were recently dispatched to Mumbai. In a statement, he expressed pride in his long-standing association with Fadnavis and excitement over the possibility of the CM wearing one of his creations during the ceremony. “It’s an honor that he has consistently chosen my designs, especially for significant moments like this,” Mehadia shared.

A Legacy of Style and Substance

Fadnavis’ tailored outfits have previously sparked discussions, with billboards displaying his modeling photos becoming a talking point in Nagpur. His attire for the swearing-in ceremony is expected to reflect the same blend of elegance and tradition, underscoring his strong connection with his roots and his sartorial preferences.

As Maharashtra gears up for the event, all eyes will be on Fadnavis—not just for his political journey but also for the outfit he chooses for this milestone occasion.