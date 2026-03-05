Toe-to-toe battle! India defeat England by 7 runs to reach T20 World Cup final

Advertisement

In a match packed with drama, big hits and heart stopping moments, the India national cricket team produced a spirited all round performance to defeat the England national cricket team and book their place in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The semi final turned into a thrilling run fest where momentum swung back and forth before India finally held their nerve to clinch a memorable 7 run victory. With this result, India have now set up a blockbuster final against the New Zealand national cricket team

Samson leads India to a huge total

After losing the toss, India were asked to bat first. The team responded with a powerful batting display and posted 253/7 in 20 overs, one of the highest totals in a T20 World Cup knockout match. Sanju Samson played a sensational knock of 89 runs off 42 balls, smashing boundaries all around the ground.

The wicketkeeper-batter’s innings provided the backbone of India’s total and shifted the momentum early in the contest. His attacking approach was complemented by crucial contributions from Shivam Dube, who added a valuable 43, while Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma chipped in with explosive cameos in the death overs.

India’s relentless attacking approach helped them pile up a massive 253/7 in 20 overs, leaving England with a daunting target of 254 in a knockout clash.

Bethell’s brilliance keeps England alive

Chasing 254, England started aggressively but kept losing wickets at crucial moments. Young batter Jacob Bethell produced a brilliant century, keeping England in the hunt. However, regular breakthroughs by Indian bowlers slowed down the chase as pressure built in the final overs. England eventually finished on 246/7 in 20 overs, falling just 7 runs short of the target.

India’s bowlers and fielders held their nerve in the closing stages to secure a dramatic victory.

Bumrah and Axar turn the tide for India

Just when England seemed to be gaining momentum, India produced crucial moments in the field and with the ball. Axar Patel pulled off two outstanding catches under pressure, both of which helped break England’s rhythm and halt their momentum during key stages of the chase.

India’s bowling attack then tightened the screws in the final overs. Leading the charge was Jasprit Bumrah, who once again showed why he is regarded as one of the most reliable bowlers in world cricket. Bumrah delivered a superb spell of 4 overs for 33 runs and 1 wicket, conceding barely any boundaries at a stage when England desperately needed them.

Hardik Pandya also played a crucial role with the ball, picking up 2 wickets for 38 runs, ensuring England could not build the kind of partnerships needed to chase such a huge total.

Drama until the final over

The contest went down to the very last over with England needing 30 runs from the final six balls. However, the turning point came immediately when Bethell was run out at the start of the over, effectively ending England’s hopes of a miraculous finish. Although Jofra Archer smashed three sixes late in the over, England ultimately finished at 246/7, falling agonisingly seven runs short of India’s massive total.

India march into the final

With this win, Team India reached the T20 World Cup final, where they will face New Zealand national cricket team. The victory was especially significant as India avenged past knockout disappointments and delivered a complete performance with both bat and ball.

India’s fearless batting, led by Sanju Samson, and a disciplined bowling effort helped the team overcome England in a thrilling semi-final and move one step closer to lifting the T20 World Cup trophy.

