Nagpur Sessions Court Grants Regular Bail to 19-Year-Old in Pardi Murder Case

Nagpur: In a significant development in the Pardi murder case registered under FIR No. 0725/2025 at Pardi Police Station, Nagpur City, the Nagpur Sessions Court has granted regular bail to 19-year-old Hitesh Hedau, who was implicated during the further course of investigation.

The FIR, dated 7th November 2025, relates to an incident that allegedly took place on 6th November 2025 at Talmalewadi Maidan under the jurisdiction of Pardi Police Station.

Hedau had been in custody since 7th November 2025 and remained incarcerated for nearly four months before securing regular bail on 2nd March 2026.

Allegations Against the Accused

As per the prosecution case, Hedau was implicated on the premise that he was a friend of Accused Nos. 1 and 2. It was alleged that:

He held the hands of the deceased while the principal allegedly stabbed him; and He destroyed blood-soaked clothes by allegedly disposing of them in a river to cause disappearance of evidence.

These allegations surfaced during the course of investigation, following which he was arrested.

Defence Submissions Before the Court

The defence strongly opposed the prosecution’s narrative, contending that the allegations against the 19-year-old were speculative and unsupported by material evidence.

It was argued that:

The allegedly blood-stained clothes were never recovered.

There was no CCTV footage capturing the incident or any act of destruction of evidence.

The postmortem report did not indicate any restraint marks or injuries on the arms of the deceased,

thereby contradicting the allegation that his hands were forcibly held.

There were grave inconsistencies in the statements of witnesses.

The alleged dying declaration suffered from material contradictions when compared with other statements on record.

The defence submitted that the applicant had been implicated merely on the basis of alleged association with the main accused and that no independent or corroborative evidence directly connected him to the alleged assault.

Legal Team Representation

The accused was represented by Adv. Munish R. Perke, along with Adv. Sayyad Shoaib Ali, Adv. Mansi Bansod, and Adv. Sanjana Raut.The matter was handled by the legal team of THE AEGIS LAW GROUP, with valuable assistance from legal interns Saumya Bansal, Kartik Thakur, and Hemank Gadhiya, who were involved in research and case preparation.

Bail Granted

After hearing detailed submissions from both sides, the Sessions Court was pleased to grant regular bail to Hitesh Hedau on 2nd March 2026, holding that continued incarceration was not warranted at this stage of the proceedings.The trial in the matter is pending, and the prosecution is expected to lead evidence in due course.

