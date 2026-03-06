Blood on the road: Couple ambush and fatally stab man near Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a chilling and gruesome act of revenge born out of a tangled web of illicit relations and escalating threats, a couple allegedly lured a 35-year-old man into a deadly trap and stabbed him to death on a deserted stretch of road linking the Koradi Thermal Power Plant to Khaparkheda near Nagpur on Thursday. The horrifying murder, carried out in broad daylight, was filmed from a distance by a bystander, capturing the brutal assault.

The accused, identified as Rajesh Gajbhiye (37) and his 34-year-old wife, were later intercepted by police while heading to Koradi police station to surrender. The victim, Sagar Wankhade, a driver by profession, collapsed in a pool of blood after being repeatedly stabbed by the couple.

According to police, the crime was the culmination of a long and troubled relationship. Wankhade and the woman, who are cousins, had allegedly shared an objectionable relationship in the past. Although the affair ended after her marriage in 2011, the two reportedly reconnected through Facebook in 2022. Their renewed contact soon spiralled into a toxic association, with the woman even moving to Pune with Wankhade for a few months.

However, the relationship turned violent as Wankhade allegedly began assaulting her under the influence of alcohol. Fearing for her safety, she eventually severed ties and returned to her husband. But Wankhade reportedly refused to accept the breakup. Police said he frequently appeared at the couple’s residence, creating scenes, issuing threats, and allegedly pressuring the woman to accompany him back to Pune.

The situation escalated on Wednesday when Wankhade sent her a message demanding that she leave with him for Pune, a development investigators believe triggered the fatal conspiracy.

Police said the woman hatched a calculated plan with her husband to eliminate Wankhade. On Thursday, she called him to meet her at her residence under the pretext of reconciliation. As part of the plan, she first sent her husband away from the house to avoid suspicion.

Armed with a concealed knife, she then accompanied Wankhade on his motorcycle towards the isolated area near the thermal power plant. Meanwhile, Rajesh had dropped their children at school and secretly positioned himself along the deserted route, waiting for her signal.

When they reached the lonely stretch of road, the woman allegedly dropped her bag deliberately and asked Wankhade to stop the bike. As he halted, she suddenly pulled out the knife and plunged it into him, shocking the victim. Moments later, Rajesh emerged from the shadows and joined the assault.

In a savage attack, the husband allegedly grabbed the knife and stabbed Wankhade repeatedly. The victim tried to resist but soon collapsed on the roadside as blood gushed from multiple wounds. Within minutes, he lay motionless in a widening pool of blood.

Police said the couple had allegedly planned to either commit suicide or surrender to the authorities after carrying out the murder.

However, eyewitnesses who witnessed the shocking assault from a distance noted down the motorcycle’s registration number and alerted the police. Acting swiftly, officers traced the vehicle to Rajesh Gajbhiye and launched a search operation.

The couple was eventually intercepted by police while on their way to Koradi police station to surrender. Both were taken into custody and a case of murder has been registered against them.

Investigators are now probing the sequence of events leading to the killing, including the extent of alleged harassment by the victim, the degree of premeditation in the attack, and the couple’s claim that they intended to end their lives or surrender after committing the gruesome crime.

