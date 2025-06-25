Toddler falls into open drain chamber, dies in Nagpur’s Bhandewadi

Advertisement



Nagpur: A tragic accident claimed the life of an 18-month-old girl after she accidentally fell into an open chamber of a drain while playing near her home in Bhandewadi’s Hanuman Nagar on Monday morning.

According to the report, the toddler, Devanshi Shyam Shahu, was playing outside Plot No. 31/32, Hanuman Nagar, around 10:30 am when she fell into an open gutter chamber and lost consciousness. Family members immediately pulled her out and rushed her to Bhavani Hospital, Pardi, but doctors declared her dead during treatment at around 10:05 pm.

Based on a statement by the girl’s uncle, Manoj Jamnaprasad Shahu (42), a case of accidental death has been registered at Pardi Police Station. The investigation is currently underway.

This incident has sparked concerns among residents regarding negligent civic maintenance, as the open chamber posed a serious hazard in a residential area.