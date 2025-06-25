Full grown tiger found dead in Sindewahi forest range

Advertisement



Nagpur/Chandrapur: A full grown tigerT-128 (TATR-32) was found dead in Sindewahi Forest Range in Brahmapuri division in the Chandrapur district on Tuesday. The tiger might have died due to natural cause, informed official sources in the Forest Department.

According to information, during patrolling in Sub-area Nawargaon, Sector-Ratnapur under Sindewahi Forest Area under Brahmapuri Forest Department, the tiger T-128 (TATR-32) was found dead. The dead tiger was approximately 13 to 14 years’ old and all its organs were intact. As soon as the news of the incident was received, the forest officials reached the spot.

The initial investigation revealed that the death of the tiger was natural. The carcass of tiger has been shifted to Transit Treatment Center (TTC) Chandrapur for autopsy. The exact cause of death of the tiger will be ascertained after the autopsy, informed the official sources.

The big cat was initially spotted alive but in a severely weakened condition, and died within an hour. Forest officials suspect natural causes, primarily old age, as the reason behind the death. Forest officials have ruled out any visible signs of foul play or injury. However, the post-mortem report will confirm the preliminary assumption of death due to old age.