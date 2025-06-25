CM Fadnavis dedicates new Panchpaoli Fire Station in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Pachpaoli Fire Station in Nagpur was dedicated the other day by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The previous station was quite old, and Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) renovated and elevated the fire brigade unit, as the area under its jurisdiction has increased over the years.

The old building of the fire station was declared dilapidated in the year 2011 and thereafter the same was demolished and a new building was constructed. The Pachpaoli station was shifted to Sugar Nagar while construction started in August 2023, and within one and a half years, it was completed. The all-important station will provide quick service for people in North Nagpur that is densely populated.

The station will cover areas of Barsenagar, Buddha Nagar, Lashkaribagh, Vaishalinagar, Balabhaupeth, Nava Nakasha, Thakkar Gram, Kanji House, Yadav Nagar, Teka Naka, Timki, Mehandi Bagh Colony, Kidwai Ground, Naik Talav, Kadbi Square, Mecosabagh, Mominpura, Dobinagar, etc. Along with the Fire Station, 35 quarters were also constructed by NMC for the employees. The G+5 building houses the Fire Station and two wings have been created.