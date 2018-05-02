To protest assault, Mumbai photographers to boycott police marathon

A day after a photojournalist was allegedly beaten up by policemen, the Bombay News Photographers Association said it would boycott Sunday’s Maharashtra International Police Marathon in Mumbai.

Ashish Raje, a senior photojournalist with a city tabloid, was allegedly beaten up by the police at an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest on Thursday.

Raje is the treasurer of the BNPA and and joint-secretary of the Mumbai Press Club.

“To intensify the united protest, the BNPA has decided to boycott the coverage of Maharashtra Police Marathon. The BNPA held a meeting at Mumbai Press Club and also held a demonstration against the police atrocities,” said a statement issued by the Mumbai Press Club on Friday.

The BNPA also sought that “the police officers should be suspended immediately” from service.

“We are satisfied that home minister Anil Deshmukh has directed a probe in the unwarranted assault. We will continue to review the probe process and continue our protest till a proper action is taken,” said BNPA president Vivek Bendre.

BNPA secretary Rajanish Kakade said the entire photojournalist fraternity will stay away from the marathon.