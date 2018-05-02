Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Feb 7th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Not interested in bringing down Maha govt: Fadnavis

    The Bharatiya Janata Party is not interested in bringing down the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government which would “collapse due to its own burden”, said Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Friday.

    The MVA government was formed after the Shiv Sena snapped ties with the BJP and joined hands with the Congress and NCP.

    “We will not try to bring this government down. We are confident this government will collapse due to its own burden,” Fadnavis told reporters.

    He said the BJP will discharge its duty of an opposition party honestly.

    “We are not vying for the government to fall. We are not interested in bringing the government down,” he added. —

    Happening Nagpur
    Celerity India 2020 Beauty pageant offers “Real fame, real opportunities”
    International Kids Fashion Week brings aura of fashion week to Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    47 sliver ornaments donated to Sai Mandir went missing
    Fake job promise : Woman duped of Rs 1.30 lakh
    Maharashtra News
    शेतकऱ्यांसाठी रिसोर्स बँक तयार करणार -कृषीमंत्री दादाजी भुसे
    ‘एक दिवस शेतावर’ उपक्रम राबवा – दादाजी भुसे
    Hindi News
    फुटपाथ दुकानदारों ने मांगी “जितनी जगह कार की उतनी जगह हॉकर की”
    मीड-डे-मिल का खाना खाने से बच्चे हुए फ़ूड पॉइज़निंग के शिकार
    Trending News
    30 kids fall ill after taking mid-day meal at school in Nagpur
    Fake Invoice racket of over Rs. 100 Crore busted in Nagpur
    Featured News
    नागपुर के प्रख्यात साई मंदिर से चांदी की 47 वस्तुएं हुई गायब
    Delay sending wrong message: Nirbhaya’s mom
    Trending In Nagpur
    शेतकऱ्यांसाठी रिसोर्स बँक तयार करणार -कृषीमंत्री दादाजी भुसे
    ‘एक दिवस शेतावर’ उपक्रम राबवा – दादाजी भुसे
    मनपात अधिकाऱ्यांच्या जबाबदाऱ्या नव्याने निश्चित
    फुटपाथ दुकानदारों ने मांगी “जितनी जगह कार की उतनी जगह हॉकर की”
    ‘पब्लिक बाईक शेअरींग’साठी मनपा व काल्स्त्रू यांच्यात सामंजस्य करार
    वाहतूक बंद न करता करा ‘झिरो माईल’चा विकास
    अमृता कन्स्ट्रक्शनसह कार्यकारी अभियंता बारहाते, कनिष्ठ अभियंता लामसुंगे यांना कारणे दाखवा नोटीस
    30 kids fall ill after taking mid-day meal at school in Nagpur
    Seven including two foreign plays to be staged at 21st Bharat Rang Mahotsav in Nagpur
    47 sliver ornaments donated to Sai Mandir went missing
