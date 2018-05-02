Scientist-Student connect program at CSIR-NEERI concludes

‘Jigyasa’, the scientist-student connect program at CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) concluded on 7th February 2020 after a five-day long tightly packed schedule with lab specific activities, onsite experiments, science lectures, science quiz, visits to laboratories, interaction with scientists, hands-on science experiments etc. Around 230 students and 20 teachers from various schools located in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, Corporation Schools, Govt. Schools, Zilla Parishad Schools etc. participated in the this program.

During last three days of the program, scientists from diverse fields interacted with the students where they learnt more about science and technology. Dr. Sangita Goel, Principal Scientist, CSIR-NEERI briefed about fundamentals of air pollution and its impacts. Dr. Vaishali Khaparde, Scientist, CSIR-NEERI demonstrated some tools and techniques of air quality monitoring in the laboratory. While addressing the students and teachers on the fourth day of the program, Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Director, CSIR-NEERI cited some interesting examples where science could be applied for betterment of the people and environment. He also interacted with the students.

Drone-based application of air quality monitoring and noise tracker – the app to measure the real-time noise level were demonstrated by the CSIR-NEERI scientists Dr. Piyush Kokate and Er. Satish Lokhande. The experiments relating to atmospheric pressure, vacuum and wonder materials were shown at Raman Science Centre by Shri Abhimanyu Bhelave. A session on hands-on science toys was conducted by Shri Ashok Rupner, IISER, Pune. In the concluding session, Dr. J S Pandey, Chief Scientist & Head, Climate Change and Skilling Division, CSIR-NEERI showed a small video about the young inventor who gave the solar-powered solution designed to safely scare the lions away.

At the end, students shared their learning experience and how they are going to implement this learning at their schools. Kendriya Vidyalaya-Ambajhari, Nagpur; Kendriya Vidyalaya-Ajni, Nagpur; Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kamptee; Kendriya Vidyalaya O.F. Bhandara; Kendriya Vidyalaya-Vayusena Nagar, Nagpur; Kendriya Vidyalaya, W.C.L. New Majri; Kendriya Vidyalaya-WCL, Chandrapur; Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Nagpur; Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Wardha; K. John Public School, Assoli, Nagpur; Municipal High School, Kalmeshwar, Nagpur; Pandit Bachharaj Vyas Vidyalaya, Nagpur; Sant Jagnade High School, Nagpur; NEERI Modern School, Nagpur; Shahu’s Garden High School, Nagpur; Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, Chhindwara (M.P.); Kendriya Vidyalaya, Barkuhi (M.P.); Centre Point School, Katol Road, Nagpur; Bhavan’s B.P. Vidya Mandir – Koradi, Nagpur; Aadharshila Vidya Mandir, Bilaspur (C.G.); St. Joseph’s Convent Girls High School & Junior College, Nagpur; Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1 (Shift II), Raipur; and Kendriya Vidyalaya No.2, Raipur participated in the ‘Jigyasa’ program.