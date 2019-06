Nagpur: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit will arrive in Nagpur on Saturday at 3.30 pm. He will have various programmes in Nagpur on June 23 and 24.

On June 25 he will proceed to Sawangi (Meghe) Wardha to be the chief guest of convocation of Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences deemed to be university.

In the afternoon of June 25, he will depart for Chennai from Nagpur’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International airport