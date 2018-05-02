Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Jun 22nd, 2019

Goons who robbed couple at knife point arrested

Murder Knife

Representational Pic

Nagpur: The goons who had robbed a couple at knife point while also stealing a scooterette have been arrested by Rana Pratap Nagar Police. Another juvenile delinquent was taken into custody.

The accused have been identified as Khemchand Gharulal Patel (21), a resident of Samvad Apartments, Trimurty Nagar, Parmanand alias Panna Ramesh Matre (21), Saurav Ganesh Raibole (25), both residents of Sant Tukdoji Nagar, and a 17- year-old boy in conflict with the law.

The accused quartet had stolen a Honda Activa last year. Similarly, they had recently looted Rs 5000 cash and a cellphone from an attorney at knife point when the latter was standing in front of the gate of Krazy Castle with his girlfriend.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur lass Bhumika Sinha turns sizzling judge at teen pegeant
Nagpur lass Bhumika Sinha turns sizzling judge at teen pegeant
Nagpur International Yoga Day 2019 – Gallery
Nagpur International Yoga Day 2019 – Gallery
Nagpur Crime News
Goons who robbed couple at knife point arrested
Goons who robbed couple at knife point arrested
Girl raped over false marriage promise in Wadi
Girl raped over false marriage promise in Wadi
Maharashtra News
भाजपच्या शहर अध्यक्षपदी प्रवीण दटके
भाजपच्या शहर अध्यक्षपदी प्रवीण दटके
‘सावजी’मध्ये मद्यविक्रीच्या परवानगीचा कुठलाही निर्णय नाही: चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
‘सावजी’मध्ये मद्यविक्रीच्या परवानगीचा कुठलाही निर्णय नाही: चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
Hindi News
महाराष्ट्र के यवतमाल जिले में महसूस हुए भूकंप के झटके
महाराष्ट्र के यवतमाल जिले में महसूस हुए भूकंप के झटके
करें योग, रहें निरोग
करें योग, रहें निरोग
Trending News
Pravin Datke appointed President of Bharatiya Janata Party Nagpur City
Pravin Datke appointed President of Bharatiya Janata Party Nagpur City
Earthquake Of 3.9 Magnitude Hits Yavatmal and Nanded District
Earthquake Of 3.9 Magnitude Hits Yavatmal and Nanded District
Featured News
श्री आयुर्वेद महाविद्यालय में चल रहे निजी डेंटल क्लिनिक में हो रही है मरीजों की आर्थिक लूट
श्री आयुर्वेद महाविद्यालय में चल रहे निजी डेंटल क्लिनिक में हो रही है मरीजों की आर्थिक लूट
जागतिक योग दिवस : नागपूरमध्ये नितीन गडकरींचाही योगाभ्यास
जागतिक योग दिवस : नागपूरमध्ये नितीन गडकरींचाही योगाभ्यास
Trending In Nagpur
Planes carrying Haj pilgrims to be monetized in return journey
Planes carrying Haj pilgrims to be monetized in return journey
Liquor sale in Saoji restros not allowed yet, clarifies Bawankule
Liquor sale in Saoji restros not allowed yet, clarifies Bawankule
Goons who robbed couple at knife point arrested
Goons who robbed couple at knife point arrested
TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit to arrive Nagpur today
TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit to arrive Nagpur today
भाजपच्या शहर अध्यक्षपदी प्रवीण दटके
भाजपच्या शहर अध्यक्षपदी प्रवीण दटके
Pravin Datke appointed President of Bharatiya Janata Party Nagpur City
Pravin Datke appointed President of Bharatiya Janata Party Nagpur City
‘सावजी’मध्ये मद्यविक्रीच्या परवानगीचा कुठलाही निर्णय नाही: चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
‘सावजी’मध्ये मद्यविक्रीच्या परवानगीचा कुठलाही निर्णय नाही: चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
Earthquake Of 3.9 Magnitude Hits Yavatmal and Nanded District
Earthquake Of 3.9 Magnitude Hits Yavatmal and Nanded District
पुण्यातील प्रसार माध्यमांनी अनुभवला नागपूर मेट्रो रेल प्रकल्प व्यक्त केले समाधान
पुण्यातील प्रसार माध्यमांनी अनुभवला नागपूर मेट्रो रेल प्रकल्प व्यक्त केले समाधान
Pvt clinic at Govt Ayurvedic College dents poor patient’s pocket
Pvt clinic at Govt Ayurvedic College dents poor patient’s pocket
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145