Goons who robbed couple at knife point arrested

Nagpur: The goons who had robbed a couple at knife point while also stealing a scooterette have been arrested by Rana Pratap Nagar Police. Another juvenile delinquent was taken into custody.

The accused have been identified as Khemchand Gharulal Patel (21), a resident of Samvad Apartments, Trimurty Nagar, Parmanand alias Panna Ramesh Matre (21), Saurav Ganesh Raibole (25), both residents of Sant Tukdoji Nagar, and a 17- year-old boy in conflict with the law.

The accused quartet had stolen a Honda Activa last year. Similarly, they had recently looted Rs 5000 cash and a cellphone from an attorney at knife point when the latter was standing in front of the gate of Krazy Castle with his girlfriend.