Tiranga Yatra paints Nagpur patriotic, salutes Op Sindoor’s triumph

Advertisement



Nagpur: Thousands of patriotic citizens marched on Sunday during the Tiranga yatras. Two Tiranga Yatras were taken out in Nagpur district — one from Shaheed Chowk to Badkas Chowk in the city and another at Khaparkheda. The yatras were organised by ex-servicemen.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankuleand, MLA Dr Ashish Deshmukh were present at Khaparkheda while Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Bharatiya Janata Party City President Dayashankar Tiwari and MLA Pravin Datke were present at Shaheed Chowk. The Yatra was taken out in honour of the valour shown by the Indian Army against Pakistan through Operation Sindoor.

Gold Rate 15 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 92,100/- Gold 22 KT 85,700/- Silver/Kg 94,800/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Khaparkheda was adorned with tricolour. Thousands of citizens as well as BJP and all-party leaders and activists participated in the yatra at Khaparkheda under the slogan of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The yatra received unprecedented response from leaders of all parties and the public in Khaparkheda after MLA Dr Ashish Deshmukh’s appeal.

“The country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The great achievements made by the Indian Army are unforgettable. Leaders of all parties, activists and citizens attended today’s Tiranga Yatra in large numbers. The national spirit is evident in this”, said Fadnavis on this occasion.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule also expressed his opinion on this occasion. Dr Ashish Deshmukh said, “The unprecedented response that this yatra has received in Khaparkheda reflects the faith in the Indian Army. Salute to the Indian Army.” BJP MLA Charan Singh Thakur, Dr Rajiv Potdar, Manohar Kumbhare, Ashok Dhote, Pragati Mandal, BJP office-bearers, activists, ex-servicemen and thousands of citizens of Nagpur district participated in this Tiranga Yatra, carrying the Tricolour.

Former soldiers organised a Tiranga Yatra on foot from Itwari Shahid Chowk to Pandit Bachhraj Vyas Chowk of Mahal in Nagpur city on Sunday. A 500-feet long tricolour was the centre of attraction for everyone. Everyone had a tricolour scarf around their neck and the pride of the country, the tricolour flag, was waving in their hands, which was honouring the soldiers.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Dayashankar Tiwari, MLA Krishna Khopde, MLA Pravin Datke, MLC Sandip Joshi, former MLA Dr Milind Mane, ex MLC Girish Vyas, State Vice President Sanjay Bhende, ex MLC Prof AnilSole, apart from thousands of patriotic women, students, men participated in the rally.

Advertisement

Advertisement