Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha Elects New Leadership; Balbir Singh Renu Named President

Nagpur,m– The election for the post of President of Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, popularly known as Kamptee Road Gurudwara—one of the oldest Gurudwaras in Central India—was held on April 16, 2025. In a unanimous decision, the community elected 87-year-old senior member Balbir Singh Renu as President for the 2025–2028 term.

According to the Gurudwara’s registered bylaws, the elected President is responsible for forming the executive committee. Before doing so, Mr. Renu made earnest efforts to unite all community factions and resolve ongoing litigations amicably. However, despite his attempts, a consensus could not be reached.

In a message to the community, Balbir Singh Renu expressed heartfelt gratitude for the trust placed in him: “I am deeply humbled by this opportunity to serve Gurudwara Sahib. I seek the support and guidance of the entire community to fulfill this responsibility.” He also apologized for not being able to bridge existing divides or bring closure to pending disputes.

President Renu has now announced the Managing Committee for 2025–2028 as follows:

Senior Vice President: Jaswinderpal Singh Rajpal

Jaswinderpal Singh Rajpal Vice President: Tajinder Singh Saggu

Tajinder Singh Saggu Secretary: CA Amarjeet Singh Sandhu

CA Amarjeet Singh Sandhu Treasurer: Rashpal Singh Osan

Executive Committee Members:

Bhoopinder Singh Bhatti

Majorpal Singh Babrah

Wazir Singh Saddal

Chanchal Singh Jabbal

Narendra Singh Puni

Kulvinder Singh Bhambra

To support the committee and ensure smooth functioning, the following Special Invitees have been named:

Jagdish Singh Renu

Rajwantpal (Goldy) Singh Tuli

Manohar Singh Nagi

Paramjeet Singh Virdi

Harbhajan Singh Maras

Sukhbir (Babu) Singh Babra

Baldev Singh Renu

The formation event was attended by notable members of the community, including Iqbal Singh Babrah, Satpal Singh Rajpal, Avtar Singh Maras, Gurvinder Singh Saddal, and others.

